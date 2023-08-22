Ford Performance - Daytona 2 / Milwaukee Mile Advance

|
Ryan Blaney: “I don’t feel like the ride around in the back works very well anymore at Daytona. You just need to go race, establish yourself and be smart at the same time – not throw wild moves on Lap 30 of the thing. You have to prepare for the end. At the same time, you have to compete and go racing. You have to show guys that your car is strong. That’s how you have help at the end of those things. If you’re racing all day, you show that you’re fast and have speed, and you can take and give pushes, guys pay attention to that. Then they’re like, ‘Okay, I’m going to go with you if you make a move at the end of this race.’ It’s because you’ve shown the speed in your car. That’s how I’ve approached these races – be smart, but at the same time, you have to actually race.”