Michael McDowell Helps Announce New FR8 Racing Program. Daytona Scheme to Promote New Venture

“We are excited to announce this new program and be able to promote it with Michael and FRM at Daytona,” said Matt Erickson, President, FR8 Racing. “This is a program for young and talented drivers looking for an opportunity to showcase their talents in excellent equipment while benefiting from veteran coaching inside and outside the car. This is exactly what FR8 Racing will focus on.” Fr8Auctions has and continues to be a proud partner of FRM and is excited to kickoff this new venture outside of the asset recovery business. “We have already worked with a few NASCAR Cup Series drivers in short track events like the Snowball Derby and during the North Wilkesboro All-Star week,” said Marcus Barela, Owner, Fr8Auctions and FR8Racing. “We are so excited to continue this focus on a grassroots level while also continuing our long-standing partnership of Michael and the entire Front Row Motorsports team.” McDowell also sees the positives in the new program. “Everyone needs an opportunity to continue their racing career,” said McDowell. “And people like Marcus and Matt at Fr8 Auctions, and now FR8 Racing, only do things first class. This is a program that will help future racers for generations to come while also allowing NASCAR Cup Series stars to stay connected with the grassroots fans and events. I think this will be nothing but great for everyone involved.” Look for additional announcements at www.FR8Racing.com featuring driver line ups, future race dates and program application details later in 2023. The FR8 Racing scheme will debut on the track under the lights this Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Track activity will begin with qualifying on Friday at 5:00 p.m.