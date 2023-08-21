RCR NCS Race Recap: Watkins Glen

“We had a strong top-10 Mark III Employee Benefits Chevrolet today at Watkins Glen International, but we lost some track position that affected our finish. We were a little tight at the start of the race, but crew chief Randall Burnett and everyone on the RCR team made good adjustments. We worked our way up to seventh-place and were ready to make our scheduled pit stop on lap 55 when the caution came out and closed pit road, forcing us to stay out. We were fortunate that we made it to pit road because we were almost out of gas, but it cost us track position and any chance for a top-10 finish. It’s no one’s fault, just unfortunate circumstances. We’ll rebound next week at Daytona.” -Kyle Busch