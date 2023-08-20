Coke Zero Sugar 400 Betting Prediction

Even if it doesn’t have the same notoriety as the Dayton 500, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 takes place on the same track and is still one of the most anticipated races of the NASCAR Cup Series year after year. This year, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is scheduled for August 26 at Dayton International Speedway. As has been the case in recent years, it will be the final race before the NASCAR Playoffs, adding extra importance to it.

For such an important race, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a lot of betting action on this year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. Even if sports betting isn’t legal in Florida where the race is being held, NASCAR fans in dozens of other states where betting is legal are eligible to place wagers. If you’re a novice, be sure to head to USALegalBetting.com to get up to speed on the latest legal sports betting news across the country. In the meantime, let’s take a closer look at the top contenders in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and our pick to win the race.

Auston Dillon

We have to start with Dillon, who won last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. Needless to say, he’s comfortable with the track in Dayton and this race, in particular. Last year’s win in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 earned Dillon a spot in the NASCAR playoffs. Dillon is in a similar position this year, needing a strong finish to the season to reach the playoffs, which could work in his favor.

William Byron

Byron is another former winner of the Coke Zero Sugar 400, earning the checkered flag at the event in 2020. He also happens to be the current leader of the NASCAR Cup Series. He’s already won four races this season while also leading the most laps in three other races that he didn’t win. On that basis alone, Byron should be considered a serious contender at this year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Kyle Busch

Currently sitting third in the Cup Series standings, Busch is another driver to watch closely during the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Busch won the event in 2008 and has had some other memorable races in Daytona over the years. Perhaps more importantly, Busch has three wins, eight top-5 finishes, and 13 top-10 finishes this season. Once again, he’s been one of the most consistent racers in NASCAR. He can also tie Byron for the most wins this year if he can grab another checkered flag late in the season.

Denny Hamlin

While he's never won the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Hamlin does have a good track record at Daytona International Speedway. He’s typically in a good position when racing in Daytona. He’s also had a solid season, currently sitting in fourth place. While he only has two wins this year, his last one came not too long ago at the HighPoint.com 400, so he appears to be coming on strong late in the season.

Bubba Wallace

Late in the season, Wallace is holding the last playoff spot in the standings. In other words, he needs a strong showing at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 to secure a playoff spot. That urgency could help inspire Wallace to have one of his best races of the season. Keep in mind that he finished second at the Dayton 500 in both 2018 and 2022. He seems to like this track, and given his current situation, Wallace could be a sleeper to win this year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.