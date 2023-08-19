RCR Race Preview: Watkins Glen International

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Mark III Employee Benefits Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Watkins Glen International… Kyle Busch will be making his 18th NASCAR Cup Series start at Watkins Glen International. The driver of the Mark III Employee Benefits Chevrolet has two wins at the 2.450-mile New York road course, scoring victories in 2008 and 2013. His first victory at The Glen in 2008 came in dominating fashion. He led the most laps (52 of 90) and finished with an average running position of 2.84, best of all drivers. Busch added another victory in 2013, leading the final 29 laps. Among active drivers, Busch is tied for most wins (2) and most poles (2) at Watkins Glen and has more top-fives (7) and top-10 finishes (13) than any other driver. The Points Chase… Busch enters Watkins Glen 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Standings, 38 points behind fifth-place. He is currently the third seed in the NASCAR Playoffs. Leading The Way... Busch has finished fifth or better in all three of the four road and street course races this season. He scored a pair of second-place finishes at Circuit of the Americas and Sonoma Raceway. Most recently, he claimed a fifth-place finish at the Chicago Street Race. About Mark III Employee Benefits… Mark III Employee Benefits is a family owned, operated, and licensed brokerage and consulting firm since 1973 and is the benefits provider for Richard Childress Racing. The company serves over 150 public sector clients and insure over 300,000 employees throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Mark III Employee Benefits is qualified to evaluate, design, implement, manage, and enhance overall benefits program. Services and areas of expertise for the company include medical consulting, benefit administration, compliance updates, wellness programs and online enrollment platforms. For more information, log on to https://markiiieb.com/. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: What is it about Watkins Glen that fits so well with your driving style? In 17 races there you have won twice and averaged a 10th-place finish. “I enjoy going to Watkins Glen. I think it’s a really fun road course. I’ve had good success there with a lot of top-10s. It’s just a neat racetrack. I always enjoyed going to Sonoma and to Watkins Glen when we only had two road races on the schedule. It was always kind of like off weeks where you just did something different. You turn right, you turn left, you didn’t really have to take it too seriously and be pretty good at it. Now there’s seven road courses on the schedule so everybody is getting better at it.” What makes The Glen unique from other road courses? “I think what makes Watkins Glen unique from other road courses is that it feels like a superspeedway because you’re going so fast there. Through the esses is pretty fast and it’s 190 miles per hour down the backstretch. Your minimum speed drops a little bit into Turn 1, Turn 11 and through the Bus Stop. It’s just a really cool place with good braking zones to make some passes. It’s just a fun course.” NASCAR runs the “short course” at Watkins Glen. Would you be open to running the longer course? Do you think that’s practical for a Cup car? “With our Cup cars, yeah, we could do the long course, that wouldn’t be a problem, it’s just that we would be shortening the race. We run 90 laps, that’s our race, so you’d have to shorten the number of laps because of the longer distance. It will take more time with the longer lap times, and longer times for the fans seeing us in particular areas where they’re sitting because you can’t see the whole track from one spot.”