RCR Race Preview: Watkins Glen International

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen International... Richard Childress Racing has two NASCAR Cup Series victories at Watkins Glen International. Robby Gordon won the 2003 event, leading the final 30 laps and scoring his third victory with RCR over the span of three seasons. Kevin Harvick captured the 2006 event at the New York road course, edging Tony Stewart for the victory, and claiming his first win at Watkins Glen. The victory was Harvick’s first on a road course and came in his 200th career Cup start. Dale Earnhardt also won three poles (1990, 1992, 1996) for the Welcome, N.C.-based organization. RCR drivers have racked up eight top-five and 23 top-10 finishes in 79 starts at Watkins Glen.

 

RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen International... RCR has captured one victory in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at Watkins Glen: Kevin Harvick (2007). Harvick dominated the race, leading 49 of 82 laps and led a 1-2 finish with Jeff Burton scoring a second-place finish. Sheldon Creed led the Welcome, N.C., based team with an eighth-place finish in 2022. RCR owns nine top-five and 23 top-10 finishes at the 2.45-mile road course.

 

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Okuma Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Watkins Glen International... Austin Dillon has made eight career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen International, posting a career-best 15th-place finish in August 2021. In last year's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, Dillon finished 17th. Dillon has made four appearances at Watkins Glen in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, securing his best finish of 12th in 2013. He also finished 12th in a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Division race at Watkins Glen in 2008.

 

About Okuma... America Corporation Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world leader in CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan. The company is the industry's only single-source provider, with the CNC machine, drive, motors, encoders, and spindle all manufactured by Okuma. The company also designs their own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools, today and into the future. For more information, visit https://www.okuma.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

 

Going the Distance... At Watkins Glen, Dillon has completed 716 out of the 720 laps he has raced in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2014, making his overall completion percentage at the 11-turn New York Road course 99.4%.

 

Meet Dillon... Dillon is scheduled to greet race fans at the RCR Merchandise Trailer in the Fan Zone at 12:15 p.m. ET on Sunday. Come meet the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet and get new RCR gear.

 

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts heading into Watkins Glen International?

Watkins Glen International is a fast road course. Having been repaved, it has become extremely fast. Each lap requires you to be at your best and to give it your all. It has been a good year for us on the road courses. Running in second place late in the race, we had the chance to take the victory at the Chicago Street Race. We have had good races at Watkins Glen in the past, and I am confident that our No. 3 team will continue to do so. It is a very beautiful time of year to visit Watkins Glen, and the track does a great job of attracting fans. In terms of the weather, we are looking forward to a beautiful day.” 

 

What’s your focus for the rest of the season?

“Winning is what we need to focus on. We have two races remaining to win and make it into the NASCAR Playoffs, and we’re going to try our hardest to do that. And even past the next two weeks, our goal is to win. Some guys won races last year who were not in the NASCAR Playoffs. The NASCAR Cup Series remains competitive and we’re going to do what we can to put ourselves in position to win.”
 

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Mark III Employee Benefits Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Watkins Glen International… Kyle Busch will be making his 18th NASCAR Cup Series start at Watkins Glen International. The driver of the Mark III Employee Benefits Chevrolet has two wins at the 2.450-mile New York road course, scoring victories in 2008 and 2013. His first victory at The Glen in 2008 came in dominating fashion. He led the most laps (52 of 90) and finished with an average running position of 2.84, best of all drivers. Busch added another victory in 2013, leading the final 29 laps. Among active drivers, Busch is tied for most wins (2) and most poles (2) at Watkins Glen and has more top-fives (7) and top-10 finishes (13) than any other driver.

 

The Points Chase… Busch enters Watkins Glen 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Standings, 38 points behind fifth-place. He is currently the third seed in the NASCAR Playoffs.

 

Leading The Way... Busch has finished fifth or better in all three of the four road and street course races this season. He scored a pair of second-place finishes at Circuit of the Americas and Sonoma Raceway. Most recently, he claimed a fifth-place finish at the Chicago Street Race. 

 

About Mark III Employee Benefits… Mark III Employee Benefits is a family owned, operated, and licensed brokerage and consulting firm since 1973 and is the benefits provider for Richard Childress Racing. The company serves over 150 public sector clients and insure over 300,000 employees throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Mark III Employee Benefits is qualified to evaluate, design, implement, manage, and enhance overall benefits program. Services and areas of expertise for the company include medical consulting, benefit administration, compliance updates, wellness programs and online enrollment platforms. For more information, log on to https://markiiieb.com/.

 

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

What is it about Watkins Glen that fits so well with your driving style? In 17 races there

you have won twice and averaged a 10th-place finish.

“I enjoy going to Watkins Glen. I think it’s a really fun road course. I’ve had good success there with a lot of top-10s. It’s just a neat racetrack. I always enjoyed going to Sonoma and to Watkins Glen when we only had two road races on the schedule. It was always kind of like off weeks where you just did something different. You turn right, you turn left, you didn’t really have to take it too seriously and be pretty good at it. Now there’s seven road courses on the schedule so everybody is getting better at it.”

 

What makes The Glen unique from other road courses?

“I think what makes Watkins Glen unique from other road courses is that it feels like a superspeedway because you’re going so fast there. Through the esses is pretty fast and it’s 190 miles per hour down the backstretch. Your minimum speed drops a little bit into Turn 1, Turn 11 and through the Bus Stop. It’s just a really cool place with good braking zones to make some passes. It’s just a fun course.”   

 

NASCAR runs the “short course” at Watkins Glen. Would you be open to running the longer course? Do you think that’s practical for a Cup car?

“With our Cup cars, yeah, we could do the long course, that wouldn’t be a problem, it’s just that we would be shortening the race. We run 90 laps, that’s our race, so you’d have to shorten the number of laps because of the longer distance. It will take more time with the longer lap times, and longer times for the fans seeing us in particular areas where they’re sitting because you can’t see the whole track from one spot.”

 

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Watkins Glen International... Sheldon Creed has made one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Watkins Glen, earning an eighth-place finish in the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro last season. In addition, the Alpine, California native has one NASCAR Truck Series event at the New York road course, posting a result of third in 2021.

 

Road Course Success... In six previous road course events this season, Creed and his Richard Childress Racing team have found consistent success with turning left and right. The 25-year-old has led 67 laps, captured five top-11 finishes and claimed his first career Xfinity Series pole (Portland International Raceway).

 

About Whelen Engineering... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

 

SHELDON CREED QUOTE:

The Xfinity Series has been to six different road courses already this season. What makes Watkins Glen unique?

“Watkins Glen is my favorite road course that we go to throughout the year. It’s really fast and feels like the superspeedway of road courses. There are three big brake zones, but the track overall is fast. It might not be the fastest road course we go to from a mile per hour standpoint, but from the driver’s seat, it sure feels like it is. The course layout is enjoyable for a driver because with the speed and braking zones combined, you have chances to make moves.” 
 

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Watkins Glen International... Austin Hill has made one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Watkins Glen International, finishing in the 30th position after an axle broke during the event and forced the Bennett Transportation and Logistics team to make significant repairs last season. In addition, Hill has competed in one NASCAR Truck Series race and one ARCA Menards Series event (started third, finished second) at the New York road course. Both in 2021, the Winston, Georgia native started from the pole, led 35 laps, and captured the checkered flag in his lone Truck Series start at the 2.45-mile circuit.

 

Back for More... On Thursday evening, Richard Childress Racing announced that Hill has signed a multi-year extension to continue to race for the organization’s Xfinity Series program in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro SS. Hill is currently in his second full-time season with the Welcome, North Carolina based organization, and has totaled six wins, 24 top-five, and 38 top-10 finishes.

 

About Bennett Family of Companies... McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

 

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

You have said in the past that Watkins Glen is your favorite road course. Is this true and if so, why?

“Watkins Glen is by far my favorite road course that we go to, because of the high speed that we carry around the track. I’ve won there in the Truck Series in 2021, which always gives you more confidence heading into the weekend. The track is such a high-speed circuit that makes it a lot of fun. It doesn’t really have any technical corners like other road courses. When you go into Turn 1, you go down to second gear and get on the brakes hard. But when you throttle up coming out of the hill and through the esses, if your car is good, you are really close to wide open. You carry a lot of speed down the backstretch and through the bus stop. If you hit it right, there is so much time you can make there. If you can get through the bus stop and carousel really well, you can put the rest of the race track together. The guys who typically when at Watkins Glen can get through that section the best.”  

