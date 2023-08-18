Josh Berry to Pilot the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB ™ No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet at Daytona

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ announced today that NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) standout Josh Berry will pilot the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) event at Daytona International Speedway on August 26th.

The night race at Daytona will be the 32-year-old Hendersonville, Tenn., native’s first start in a NASCAR Cup Series car at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. Berry has four starts at the iconic track in the NXS with 24 laps led.

Berry is currently ranked fifth in the Xfinity Series championship point standings with eight top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes to his credit this season. He is a five-time winner in the series achieving wins at tracks of all sizes including Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Berry made his 11th NCS start earlier this month at Michigan International Speedway as a “substitute” driver for LEGACY M.C.

“I can’t thank everyone at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB enough for giving me the opportunity to drive the No. 42 again next weekend at Daytona,” said Berry. “I haven’t driven these cars on a superspeedway yet, but I’ve got great teammates in Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson that I can lean on throughout the week to be up to speed for Saturday night.”

“We appreciate the cooperation of JR Motorsports and look forward to Josh driving the No. 42 Chevy at Daytona,” said VP of Race Operations Joey Cohen. “Josh stepped in at Michigan and fit in great with the team. He understands the need to work together at superspeedways as a teammate and can help LEGACY M.C. have a solid points day and contest for the win.”

The NASCAR Cup Series’ 400-mile event at Daytona International Speedway will take place under the lights on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:00 pm ET airing on NBC, MRN Radio and SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio channel 90.

