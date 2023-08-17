Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Concrete Tool Solutions Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Watkins Glen International

No. 20 DEWALT Concrete Tool Solutions Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL: Christopher Bell will make his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Watkins Glen International (WGI) on Sunday. Last year Bell started at the back of the field after the team discovered an issue with the engine in practice and had to change it. Bell worked his way from the back of the field inside the top 10 with the help of pit strategy and crossed the finish line eighth. In 2021, Bell was running second during the final stage when he spun after contact on the track. He rebounded to cross the finish line seventh.

: Bell has never finished outside the top-10 at WGI, in addition to his two NCS top-10 finishes, he has two previous NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts, earning one top-five and two top-10 finishes. DEWALT CONCRETE TOOL SOLUATIONS: The No. 20 has a new look this weekend featuring DEWALT Concrete Tool Solutions. DEWALT is the only brand to offer a full range of high-performance power tools, storage, hand tools, accessories, software, and anchors.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has claimed seven NCS victories at Watkins Glen. In 77 combined starts at the 2.45-mile road course, the organization has tallied 29 top-five finishes, 46 top-10s and 555 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won seven pole awards with an average start of 12.7 an average finish of 12.7. RACE INFO: The Go Bowling at The Glen begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 20, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Watkins Glen is one of my favorite road courses. It’s high speed and a place you can attack hard.

It’s nice to be able to go to another road course back-to-back and build on it. Road courses have been really good for us this year and if we can keep the momentum rolling I’ll be happy.”

