NASCAR Cup & Xfinity Series Races From Watkins Glen Presented “Radio Style” This Weekend on USA Network

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at Watkins Glen International in New York will be presented “Radio Style” on USA Network this weekend headlining NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage, which also includes the Pro Motocross Championship and MotoGP.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES GO BOWLING AT THE GLEN & XFINITY SERIES SHRINERS CHILDREN’S 200 AT THE GLEN

NBC Sports’ signature fan-favorite “Radio Style” broadcast returns this weekend at Watkins Glen, with announcers positioned from vantage points around the track featuring high-paced, around-the-horn commentary at the following positions:

Main Broadcast Booth : Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte and lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen

“The Esses” : Veteran MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announcer Mike Bagley

“Inner Loop” and “The Carousel” : Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Turn 6: 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton

The penultimate regular season race for the NASCAR Cup Series, the Go Bowling at The Glen, takes place this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, with Countdown to Green pre-race coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Post-race coverage will begin immediately following the checkered flag at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

A 30-minute Countdown to Green Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network leads into Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen race coverage 3:30 p.m. ET from Watkins Glen.

With only two races remaining in the regular season, Martin Truex Jr. leads the Cup Series Playoff points standings followed by William Byron and Denny Hamlin. Chase Elliott, who owns two career wins at “The Glen,” aims to secure his spot in the Playoffs with a victory as he sits 80 points outside of the 16th and final Playoff position. Kyle Larson is the two-time defending Cup Series champion at Watkins Glen.

Coverage from the seven-turn road course begins Saturday with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at 10:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports digital platforms, followed by Cup Series practice and qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Marty Snider, Kim Coon and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters for the Cup and Xfinity Series races.

Racing icon Kyle Petty and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty will anchor studio coverage alongside Snider from the Peacock Pit Box during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday. Petty earned a victory at “The Glen” in 1992.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Post-race coverage will stream live on Peacock following all Cup Series races this season. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR coverage.

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice and Qualifying NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 10:30 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying USA Network 12:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen USA Network 3:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race USA Network 6 p.m. Sun., Aug. 20 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race USA Network, Peacock 5:30 p.m.

PRO MOTOCROSS: BUDDS CREEK NATIONAL

Newly crowned champion Jett Lawrence looks to keep his perfect season going in the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship 450 Class at the Budds Creek National this Saturday in Mechanicsville, Md., at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Lawrence increased his motos winning streak to 18 at Unadilla last week, while his brother Hunter Lawrence earned his sixth win in the 250 Class and remains atop the championship standings.

NBC Sports’ SuperMotocross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA Champion, and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto discussed Jett Lawrence’s Championship and outlook on his quest to finish the season undefeated on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Budds Creek Motocross Park gets underway at 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

A record 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final fueled by Monster Energy. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael

Reporters: Jason Thomas, Will Christien

HOW TO WATCH

TV – CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 19 Pro Motocross – Race Day Live Peacock 10 a.m. Pro Motocross – Budds Creek National Peacock 1 p.m. Mon., Aug. 21 Pro Motocross – Budds Creek National CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 2 a.m.

MOTOGP: AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

The 2023 MotoGP season continues with the Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC. Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia (214 pts) leads the championship points standings through nine races.

Live and on-demand coverage of all races will be available to stream on MotoGP VideoPass, in addition to every session of MotoGP, Moto2™ and Moto3™, and races and qualifying for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship. For more details, click here or visit MotoGP.TV. NBC Sports’ complete season schedule can be found here.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

The latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download streams today at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

NBC Sports PR