Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Watkins Glen Race Advance

You just had your best finish since April and a lot has changed for the No. 14 team since then. Is there a chance to improve on that sixth-place finish from last weekend with back-to-back road course races? “I’m looking forward to staying in the road-course rhythm. Last year, we were really good at Watkins Glen, winning the first stage, but then got caught up in a wreck and couldn’t really get it together. We had a lot of speed, so hopefully we’ll have that again this year. And I feel like after what we saw at Indy, that could be the case. Watkins Glen is a track where you can definitely play some strategy and maybe that will give us what we need to make it a top-five or get closer to a win. It’s always a beautiful weekend at Watkins Glen and I’m looking forward to getting there.” Was the run at Indy a confidence boost for the No. 14 team? “For sure. The road courses haven’t been very good to us ever since the NextGen car. We’d find something good – good speed or track position when we needed it – and then something would happen. This is the most competitive that I’ve been and the best feel I’ve had. It’s the closest we’ve been to what it used to feel like for me on the road courses when I ran really well, so I’m really hoping it carries over into this weekend.” TSC PR