Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Watkins Glen International

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro
- Chandler Smith will make his first start at Watkins Glen International in the NXS in the Shriners Children's 200.
- Smith has previously made one start at Watkins Glen in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS).
- He currently sits seventh in the NXS points standings with one win, five top five and eight top-10 finishes.
"Watkins Glen is one of those road courses that feels like it was made for NASCAR. There's lots of passing opportunities, especially in turn one. From that point on, you'll need to get good drive up the esses to carry speed throughout the lap. Hopefully we can gain some momentum back and get a clean finish."
- Chandler Smith on Watkins Glen International