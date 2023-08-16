LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Watkins Glen International

|
Watkins Glen International Stats
-NCS Starts: 5; Best start: 6th, Best finish:4th (2019); Top-5s: 2; Top-10s: 4
-NXS Starts: 3; Best start: 6th,; Best finish: 8th (2017); Top-10s: 1
-K&N Pro Series East Starts: 1; Best Start: 25th; Best finish: 19th
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats
-Starts: 24; Best start: 8th; Best finish: 6th; Top-10's: 5; Laps led: 17; Points position: 28th
About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.
Indy in the Rearview: Watkins Glen marks the second consecutive road course appearance, Erik Jones and the No. 43 team aim to build on the unfortunate outcome at the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Jones faced an early transmission issue and struggled to recover, encountering difficulties on pit road during both stops and, ultimately finished the race 35th. Despite the transmission setback, Jones and his team gained valuable insights into both the track and the car’s road course package, refining their balance and identifying strategies for the upcoming road course at Watkins Glen.
The Home Stretch: In last year’s three race stretch from Watkins Glen to Darlington, Jones found success at all three tracks, including a 10th place finish at Watkins Glen, a 17th place finish in Daytona, and a win at Darlington. Jones has an average finish of 9.3 in the final push towards the playoffs and the first round in Darlington.
Last Time Around: In his latest attempt at the 3.37-mile road course in Watkins Glen, NY, Jones started 31st and progressed to a 12th-place finish by the conclusion of stage one, followed by a 17th-place finish at the end of stage two. Despite starting 31st, Jones ran 52% of the race in the top-15. A late caution triggered a restart with just five laps remaining and after the green flag Jones kept the No. 43 in contention during the final sprint, securing a top-10 finish.
Dave at The Glen: Elenz has accumulated six starts in the Xfinity series and one start in the Cup Series alongside Erik Jones. During his Xfinity tenure with JR Motorsports, Elenz has achieved three top-10 finishes and has coached five different drivers to an average finish of 14.8, with just two finishes falling outside the top-15, one of which resulted from engine issues.
Quality Run: During his standout performance at "The Glen" in 2019, Jones began from the 14th position and surged into contention. Jones maintained a consistent presence within the top-15 throughout the entire race and was spotted running as high as 3rd. Jones recorded the fastest lap of the race and achieved an impressive 63.6% quality pass rate throughout. Ultimately, Jones secured a 4th-place finish, marking consecutive top-5 finishes and his third top-10 finish in a row at Watkins Glen.
Running with the best: In five attempts at "The Glen," Jones maintains an average finish of 11.2, ranking him 8th among all active Cup Series drivers. Jones highlights two top-5 and four top-10 finishes, with only one finish placing outside of the top 10.
Quoting Erik Jones: "Watkins Glen has always been one of my favorite road courses, so I am excited to get back over there. I feel like our road course stuff has been getting better and better, we took a big step in Chicago. In Indy, we had a mechanical issue, and didn't really have the chance to race, but I am excited to get to 'The Glen' and see what we've got. It is probably my favorite road course, so I am eager to see if we can do as well as last year with a top 10 or better."
LMC PR