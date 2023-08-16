LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Watkins Glen International

-About Sunseeker Resort: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts a nd like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

Indy Rewind: In his third NASCAR Cup Series start, sports car veteran Mike Rockenfeller started the 200-mile event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course from the 39th position. The driver and team seemed to be making ground when a pit road speeding penalty sent him to the rear of the field. Rockenfeller charged forward throughout the remainder of the race and ended up 24th.

Fresh Paint: To commemorate the upcoming opening of Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida in October. The the No. 42 Chevrolet has a new look for the remainder of the season. The stunning waterfront resort offers 785 guest rooms ranging from Charlotte Harbor-inspired premium hotel rooms to luxurious Sunsuites™, perfect for short- and long-term stays. For more information, booking and rates go to www.SunseekerResorts.com.

Debut at The Glen: Rockenfeller made his NASCAR Cup Series debut one year ago at Watkins Glen driving for Spire Motorsports. He faced many obstacles throughout the race - starting the race on wet weather tires and changing to slicks under green-flag conditions – yet Rockenfeller dubbed the experience where he ran as high as fourth as "wild". On Lap 32 of the 90-lap event, Rockenfeller and Tyler Reddick made contact, knocking him off the pace and a late race stop caused him to fall to 30th at the checkered flag.

Lambert at Watkins Glen: Crew Chief Luke Lambert has called nine races in the NASCAR Cup Series at The Glen with four different drivers resulting in one top-10 finish. In Xfinity Series competition, Lambert has two starts with two different drivers managing a 12th and fourth place finish.

Quoting Mike Rockenfeller: "We will have better preparation on our end, I have another week with the team to prepare. I look back at what we learned from Indy – I think qualifying in a better position will be crucial so it makes life hopefully easier in the race. From my end, I need to execute better and not make any mistakes like I did in Indy speeding on pit lane because it probably cost us a top-15 finish."

"My experience at Watkins Glen should not hurt as I did race a Cup car last year but most of my time on the track has been in a prototype. I raced there this year in IMSA but it’s a different track configuration. Regardless, I love this place, Watkins Glen is a proper road course and I hope that all our work in the SIM sessions, debriefs and everything we do this week will be a buildup from Indy. we hope that we have a solid weekend. I am quite confident we can be better than last week."