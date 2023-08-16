Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Watkins Glen Advance

It's going to be a busy week in Upstate New York for Ross Chastain. In addition to this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International driving the No. 1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, he'll also be out among the race fans in the Upstate New York area making several appearances.

Chastain flies to the region on Wednesday before heading to the seven-turn track on Friday where he'll drive the No. 1 Cup Series car in addition to the No. 91 Xfinity Series car for DGM Racing.

The busy weekend off the track will continue on Saturday after the Xfinity Series race when Chastain will appear at the Moose Lodge, 2096 State Route 14, Montour Falls, N.Y. to sign autographs and visit with members at 7 p.m. ET. At Watkins Glen on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET he will sign autographs at the New York DMV Highway Safety Booth in the fan midway.

"New York is kind of like a third home for me because I spend a lot of time in New York state and I have for several years doing various appearances," said Chastain. "It's fun to be in the state promoting different things. Watkins Glen is an incredible experience at the track and its unlike any other on the circuit."

The red and black Moose Fraternity colors return to Chastain's No. 1 Chevy this weekend.

A similar scheme became a viral sensation last year garnering over 225 million views and 1.2B impressions after Chastain ran the final corner up against the wall at full speed at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in a successful attempt to qualify for the Championship 4. The diecast from the "Hail Melon" at Martinsville was the 2022 season's top selling diecast in NASCAR according to Lionel Racing.

Watkins Glen is the second consecutive road course for the Cup Series. Last weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Chastain finished 17th after the race only saw one caution for the entirety of the event.

Last year at Watkins Glen, the Alva, Florida native finished 21st. Chastain is hoping to improve his result and capture another road course win. He already has one road course win - Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas in March 2022. It marked his first career Cup Series win.

Since then, he's also captured victories at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2022, and most recently at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in June. He also won the Busch pole award at Nashville and led 99 laps in route to victory.

In total at Watkins Glen, Chastain is expected to drive 421 miles between the two series.

USA Network will broadcast Sunday's race at 3 p.m. EDT.

Trackhouse Racing PR