Eggo® Collabs With Sugarlands Distilling Co. To Launch Brunch in a Jar, a Delicious Liqueur Made to Punch up Brunch

From dining al fresco on patios and roof decks to hosting at home with friends, brunch season is in full swing and so too are its signature specials: decadent food paired with creative cocktails. That’s why, just in time for National Waffle Day, the waffle experts at Eggo® and spirit specialists from Sugarlands Distilling Co. are pairing up again to bring brunching up a notch with their latest boozy innovation: Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream.



Inspired by classic brunch flavors, this rich and delicious creamy liqueur seamlessly blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup and rich butter, with a hint of smoky bacon thanks to the artistry of the experts at Sugarlands. Plus, this brunch-inspired alcoholic liqueur pairs perfectly with Eggo waffles to elevate any brunch occasion.



Mom and dad, this one is made specially for you. Brunch is more than a trending meal – it's a moment to kick back and relax. In fact, 47% of adults say it feels like a treat to go out for brunch1. So Eggo, a long-time breakfast favorite brand dedicated to helping parents embrace small wins, enlisted the help of Sugarlands, so parents can L’Eggo and enjoy that “treat yourself” feeling brunch evokes, all year long.



"Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves,” said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods. “Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they’re not caring for their little ones. So, whether parents want to punch up a weekend brunch or savor some of those classic brunch flavors during their downtime, this feel-good Eggo-inspired liqueur is the perfect treat.”



“Working with Eggo to bring Eggo Nog to life last year was a tremendous experience, so we’re thrilled to partner with them again to create a brunch-inspired version of our Sippin’ Cream, that parents can enjoy year-round,” said Greg Eidam, Master Distiller at Sugarlands Distilling Co. “Our distillery team crafted Eggo Brunch in a Jar to combine flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, rich maple syrup and notes of creamy butter, with a savory hint of bacon in every sip. Eggo Brunch in a Jar is the perfect way to elevate weekend brunch with a fun cocktail or to enjoy classic brunch flavors during your well-deserved ‘me time’ in the evening.”



Starting today, Eggo Brunch in a Jar will be available at select retailers nationwide and online in select states. To find a retailer near you or buy online, visit Sugarlands.com/brunchinajar. Must be 21 or older to purchase.

Sugarland Shine PR