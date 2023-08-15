Siemens Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Watkins Glen Advance

● Martin Truex Jr., and the No. 19 team for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) set the tone for the season right out of the gate by winning the 150-lap feature in the non-points Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Truex won his heat race, then went on to lead the final 25 laps of the feature en route to a victory that gave him and the team much-needed momentum heading into the 2023 season. While the team was knocking on the door over the first 10 points-paying races, the breakthrough win finally came at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on May 1, and Truex has added two more points-paying victories and four overall this season – June 11 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and July 17 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. ● Siemens will appear as primary sponsor for the first time for Truex and the No. 19 team this weekend at Watkins Glen. Siemens has worked with JGR since 1999 and is the official technology partner for Joe Gibbs Racing. Over the years, JGR has leveraged Siemens’ software solutions to solve some of the most extreme engineering challenges. JGR engineers rely on Siemens to help them create a digital twin of the car so they can simulate its performance and try different combinations virtually. With the introduction of the NextGen car, these design and simulation capabilities have been helpful to the team as it learns and grows each week. ● 34 and Counting: Truex’s win at New Hampshire was the 34th of his Cup Series career, putting him in a tie with 2004 Cup Series champion Kurt Busch for 25th on the all-time win list in NASCAR’s top series. ● Road-Course Ace: Truex has a total of five wins, 13 top-five finishes, and 18 top-10s at the three permanent road-course venues on the Cup Series schedule – Sonoma, Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, and Watkins Glen. Four of those wins came at Sonoma and one at Watkins Glen. ● Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen marks the fifth of six road-course races on the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Truex finished 17th in the first road-course race of the year March 26 at COTA before bringing home the June 11 win at Sonoma, He was 32nd in the series’ inaugural street race July 2 in downtown Chicago, and seventh this past Sunday on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The final road-course race of the season is Oct. 8 on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. ● So far this season, Truex has scored three points-paying wins, eight top-five finishes, 13 top-10s and has led an impressive 828 laps through 24 races. To put the laps-led number in perspective, Truex led just 572 during the entire 36-race season in 2022. ● Ahead at this Stage: With his two stage wins at Michigan two weeks ago, Truex extended his lead in the NASCAR Cup Series with 61 stage wins since the beginning of the stage era in 2017. He is the only driver with 10 or more stage sweeps with another sweep coming at Michigan, and that most recent sweep of the opening two stages added more valuable playoff points to carry into and through the postseason. Truex also leads the series all-time in stage points with 1,967. ● After last weekend’s seventh-place finish at Indianapolis, Truex retained his lead in the Cup Series driver standings. He has 830 points, 60 ahead of second-place JGR teammate Denny Hamlin. The regular-season champion will receive 15 playoff points when the postseason begins Labor Day weekend in September. Between his stage points and the playoff points earned with his three victories, Truex now has accumulated 20 playoff points this season. Just two races remain in the regular season and Truex can clinch the regular season championship and the bonus points following this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen if he has an advantage of 56 points or more over second-place.