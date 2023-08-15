Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Team Watkins Glen Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES McDowell and the Love’s Travel Stops team is currently the 12th-seed in the upcoming playoffs in three weeks. Winning a race stage and the race will give McDowell additional playoff points and advance his seeding. Going to Watkins Glen, McDowell and the team feel confident of being in contention again. McDowell will be making his fifth start for Front Row Motorsports at Watkins Glen. He started third and finished sixth last year to earn his first top-10 at the track in the Cup Series. The team has finished in the top-10 (seventh) in the last two road course races this season. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON “I said it. We’re confident in our road course package this season. Watkins Glen is different than the others. It’s a really fast track and you have to have a lot of speed around there. So, we work on that in our setup, but also ensure that Michael has what he wants.” DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL “At Watkins Glen, I always know what I need out of the car. Where this team is good, and why we were good last year, our Love’s guys can quickly adjust in a short practice or qualifying. I can also give them feedback on our setup before we get to the track of what we need to do to be fast. So, yes, I think that gives us a lot of confidence.”