Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Watkins Glen Race Advance

Want to know how good Daniel Suárez is at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International?



He's scored three top-five finishes in his five races at the 2.45-mile road course. Only two drivers have bettered that record and only six drivers have led more laps.



He's counting on that performance level continuing in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race in upstate New York.



He's going to need it.



He's 28 points behind Bubba Wallace in the battle for the 16th and final transfer position in the 2023 NASCAR playoffs. Only Sunday's race at Watkins Glen and the Aug. 26 race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway remain in the regular season.



Suárez arrives at Watkins Glen after earning his first pole of the season, third of his career and second in the history of Trackhouse on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday, he finished second in the first stage and third in the second stage before finishing third in the race.



A freak occurrence when an air hose caught under a fender during the final pit stop cost Suárez 10 seconds that likely was the difference between third place and battling for the victory.



A sixth-place finish at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Aug. 7 coupled with the third-place on Sunday in Indianapolis means Suárez will bring momentum to Watkins Glen. That speed makes Suárez at threat to win or earn enough points to climb into the playoffs.



Suárez is confident as the playoff battle tightens. He has demonstrated prowess at 'The Glen' as well as drafting tracks like Daytona.



As it did Sunday in Indianapolis, and will for the next three races, Suárez's No. 99 will carry the blue and green Freeway.com livery at Watkins Glen.



USA Network will televise Sunday's race at 3 p.m. EDT.



Trackhouse Racing PR