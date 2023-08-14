Michael McDowell Wins at the Brickyard

|
Sunday’s race on the 2.439-mile Indianapolis road course started with an incident on the second lap, causing a 4-lap caution period to repair the tire barrier. Michael McDowell started from P4 and quickly took the lead, winning the first stage and earning 10 playoff points. Since there were no cautions for stage breaks, the rest of the race was under green flag conditions. The race came down to a battle between McDowell and fellow playoff bubble drivers Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez. McDowell was able to score 19 playoff points, lead a race-high 54 laps, and win over Chase Elliott by 0.937 seconds.