Sunday, Aug 13

RCR NCS Race Recap: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Aug 13 0
RCR NCS Race Recap: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Cowboy Channel/Carolina Cowboys Chevrolet Team Have Strong Showing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
 

16th

27th

29th

“We had a fast Cowboy Channel/Carolina Cowboys Chevrolet this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. We didn’t qualify where we needed to, but we weren’t too worried because we knew we had a fast car and a good strategy in place. It was great to run in the top-10 for a lot of the race. I thought we had a top-10 finish coming our way but we just got too tight at the end of the race. We were wheel-hopping more and more. It’s okay, because we hung in there. I wish we could have freed our Chevy up, but it’s hard to do when you’re running that well.”

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Team Show Speed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Hampered Late By Mechanical Problems
 

36th

5th

11th

“We had a strong 3CHI Chevrolet in qualifying and ran inside the top-five for the first half of the race. The car suddenly acted like it had a lot of drag and it felt like something internal might have broken. We’ve had top-five cars lately but haven’t gotten the finishes our No. 8 team has deserved. Despite the result, everyone at Richard Childress Racing did a good job not only today but this weekend. We’ll turn it around next weekend at Watkins Glen International.”

-Kyle Busch

Brodie Kostecki and the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet Team Earn Respectable 22nd-Place Finish in NASCAR Cup Series Debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
 

22nd

11th

N/A

“First off, I want to thank everyone who worked on the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet and Richard Childress Racing for the opportunity. My team worked extremely hard on Saturday to get the backup car ready after my crash in qualifying. At the start of the race, I took a few laps to feel out my braking zones and the car itself. I followed the No. 24 car for a few laps to watch his line and pick up any techniques. We were having an okay day coming through the field. We were playing the strategy game throughout the race and didn’t get any cautions late, so we were off sequence with the top-15 guys. I believe we got as high as 17th. Getting to race around these NASCAR guys this weekend was truly special. I felt comfortable out there. The team gave me the tools I needed to race hard, and I can't wait to do it again. It is a special feeling to finish 22nd at one of the most famous racetracks in the world in my NASCAR Cup Series debut."

 

-Brodie Kostecki

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.