RCR NCS Race Recap: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

“First off, I want to thank everyone who worked on the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet and Richard Childress Racing for the opportunity. My team worked extremely hard on Saturday to get the backup car ready after my crash in qualifying. At the start of the race, I took a few laps to feel out my braking zones and the car itself. I followed the No. 24 car for a few laps to watch his line and pick up any techniques. We were having an okay day coming through the field. We were playing the strategy game throughout the race and didn’t get any cautions late, so we were off sequence with the top-15 guys. I believe we got as high as 17th. Getting to race around these NASCAR guys this weekend was truly special. I felt comfortable out there. The team gave me the tools I needed to race hard, and I can't wait to do it again. It is a special feeling to finish 22nd at one of the most famous racetracks in the world in my NASCAR Cup Series debut." -Brodie Kostecki