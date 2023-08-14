Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
- Justin Haley qualified 15th for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.
- On lap two of the race, the No. 22 jumped the curb of turn six, sliding into Haley and sending the No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 into the tire barrier. Haley was forced to pit twice and make repairs under the damaged vehicle policy (DVP) clock. The field went back to green on lap six, and Haley sat 39th one lap down, where he finished the stage.
- Haley made his next pit stop under green on lap 34 for four tires and fuel, still sitting 39th where he would finish the second stage, as the race remained green.
- On lap 42, Haley radioed that he was just not fast enough due to the amount of damaged he sustained. Haley pitted again on lap 60 after telling his team the rear end of the No. 31 Chevy was moving around quite a bit. The race stayed caution free until the end, and Haley was scored 38th.
"It was a disappointing start to the day that continued to be an uphill battle. I thought I had position on the No. 22, but he jumped the curb and sent me into the tire barrier. Unfortunately, our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy just lacked speed from the heavy damage, and we never could get back on the lead lap. Hopefully we can turn our luck around next week at Watkins Glen, another road course I really enjoy."
- Justin Haley