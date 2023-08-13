CHEVROLET NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROAD COURSE: Post-Race Report

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES: Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 Finished: 2nd Elliott on his second-place finish and what more he needed for the win: “We just needed to be a little better through the back-half of the race, and get off of (turn) 14 a little better to have myself in a better spot getting into Turn One. Just really appreciate the effort. Our NAPA Chevy was really good, we just needed a little bit more. We came up just a bit short, but congrats to Michael (McDowell) – man, he did a good job, ran a great race and stayed mistake-free, and that’s what you have to do.” What’s that like chasing him (Michael McDowell) down like that, knowing in one mistake, you can have it? “Yeah, I just lost too much ground under that pit cycle. I was just trying to pace myself for the long haul – it kind of had that green flag feel. And I thought I did that, just need to do a better job getting through traffic.” Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Freeway.com Camaro ZL1 Finished: 3rd “I felt like the No. 99 Freeway.com Chevy was very strong today. We just lacked a little bit of speed the first-half of the race. We made a mistake as a team during the last pit cycle, which was probably the most important one. But we will continue to build and get better. We’ll continue to build race cars like this and hopefully we’ll have another shot next week at Watkins Glen (International). It was a pretty intense battle with Tyler (Reddick) there towards the end. How were you able to protect your spot? “Yeah, I felt like Tyler (Reddick) was a little bit better in some areas, and I was better in some areas. I was pushing very hard the first three-quarters of that run, and then by the end, I didn’t have a lot left. I was trying to keep pace, but that’s part of it. I needed to push hard to catch those guys. We were catching them – I felt like the entire run, we were catching them.” This is your best finish on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. What positives can you take from this? “I think the speed that we had today was definitely very promising. I think that my entire team did a great job. We’ll try again next year.” Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 Finished: 5th Bowman on this top-five finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course: “A top-five finish is good after the last couple of months. Just proud of the whole No. 48 Ally Chevy team. We fell off a little too hard there in the end of the run before that, but that last run we were really fast. We had a little mechanical issue there at the end, but we were able to hang onto fifth. Always want more, but it was a good, solid day for us.” Define the race today: “It was how road course racing used to be. We didn’t have a million restarts to run over each other, which was nice. I think we had a fast race car. A caution there at the end would have been nice to have a shot at it, but at the same time, the best team won. Congrats to the No. 34 guys and we’ll try to get one the next couple of weeks.” Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 Finished: 8th “I just made that mistake into turn 12. Flat-spotted my left front, which I felt like it could have affected my right-hander but thankfully, it didn’t. There were more right-handers than lefts, but all the left-handers I had no grip. So I was really tight. Just kind of had to get through that run. I gave up a few positions right before green flag stops. We cycled ahead of the 20 and the 91. It was a tough race. I wish I wouldn’t have made that mistake, maybe I would’ve ended up third or fourth. Glad we were able to salvage a top-10 out of it. Bummed that I made a mistake like that, and we didn’t have any cautions to make up for it. It is what it is, just got to clean it up a bit.” How do you feel? “I’m a little bit bummed. I made a mistake in turn 12 there and locked up. Went from fourth to tenth, then the race went green from then on. I don’t know. I’ll have to see the gaps. If I didn’t make that mistake, maybe I’d finish third or fourth. I’m bummed about that, but all in all, it could have been worse. I just have to clean up a little bit. All in all a good day. It was just a long green flag run. When things get spread out, it’s really hard to pass. The 20 and the 91 were better than I was in the end, but it was just going to be hard to pass.” You mention no cautions during the race. It was around 100 minutes straight (of green flag racing). That doesn’t happen in Cup racing anymore. How tough was it behind the wheel? It was pretty warm as well. “It was hot. It was way hot. Temps were hot, and then your body starts cramping up a bit. Your body starts getting heavy in turns one and seven. Kind of cramp up a little bit. I was thankful the checkered came out soon. I would’ve liked it to get bunched up or have a pit sequence to shake the strategy up a little bit to get a better finish, but all in all, I’ll take the eighth. We’re trying to gain the points we can to move up a little bit before the Playoffs. Any bit of Playoff points we can get. Just keep fighting for that and try and close out this season on a strong note.” Shane van Gisbergen, No. 91 Enhance Health Camaro ZL1 Finished: 10th It seems like the common trend I’ve been hearing is that race was fun. Can you elaborate on that a little bit? “It’s just a battle of good drivers. It was with Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell there. Unfortunately, they came out in front of me on that last pit stop. Great to get another Top-10 for the Enhance Chevy, and Project 91. We had fun all weekend. Hopefully can come back and do it all again.” It was rough right from the start. How was this challenge at Indy different than Chicago? “It’s hard here because everyone’s on it. Everyone knows the track and there’s a lot more room for error. Everyone’s racing aggressively. I can’t thank the Project 91 guys here enough for the Enhance Chevy. So much fun to be back. Hopefully can do more. Had an awesome battle with Kyle (Larson) and Christopher (Bell) there. They got the better of me at the end, but battling with those guys was great.” What did you learn about racing with the Cup guys? You were in the middle of it all. "It’s aggressive, but it’s fair. I put a block on the 48, and the next corner he just moved me. I guess I deserved that. The racing was fun. I really enjoyed it. All the battling when you go through a move on someone, they give you room. They expect it back. Really cool.” How would you sum up your entire week? “It’s been an amazing week. I can’t thank Justin Marks and the Trackhouse team enough for giving me this opportunity. I learned a lot in the Truck on Friday night, and to get to come here and race again. Although a top-10 is awesome, expectations are high because of the last race. I just have to realize a top-10 is still pretty good.” Austin Dillon, No. 3 Cowboy Channel Camaro ZL1 Finished: 16th “We had a fast Cowboy Channel/Carolina Cowboys Chevrolet this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. We didn’t qualify where we needed to, but we weren’t too worried because we knew we had a fast car and a good strategy in place. It was great to run in the top-10 for a lot of the race. I thought we had a top-10 finish coming our way but we just got too tight at the end of the race. We were wheel-hopping more and more. It’s okay, because we hung in there. I wish we could have freed our Chevy up, but it’s hard to do when you’re running that well.”