Burton Qualifies 24th at The Brickyard

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 24th in Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Burton took that spot on Saturday with a lap at 98.661 miles per hour around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

His qualifying speed represented an improvement from practice earlier in the day when he was 28th on the speed chart with a best lap at 97.309 mph. That came on the eighth of 10 laps he ran in the session.

Sunday’s 82-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time with TV coverage on NBC. Stage breaks are planned for Lap 15 and 35.

