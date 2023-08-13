Ford Performance - NCS Indianapolis Qualifying Quotes

Ford Qualifying Results:

4th – Michael McDowell

13th – Chase Briscoe

16th – Ryan Blaney

17th – Chris Buescher

18th – Joey Logano

20th – Austin Cindric

22nd – Brad Keselowski

23rd – Todd Gilliland

24th – Harrison Burton

29th – Andy Lally

30th – Ryan Preece

31st – Jenson Button

33rd – Aric Almirola

38th – Kevin Harvick

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang – “It was a great practice and good first round. Really happy with the Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang. Started out that final round getting a little bit loose going into Turn 12 – hurt the start of that lap. Gave it all I could, but it just wasn’t enough. But, it was a great day. That’s what we needed to do – qualify in the top five and now race in the top five, score stage points and be there in the end to steal the win. Let’s see what happens. You don’t know until you get out there and get to race pace. Our long run speed was good in practice – as long as you could run in 10 laps. But, we’ll see what happens when we get into a 20-lap run and we stack up. But, I feel good where we are.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang – “Just kind of kicking myself. I felt like the first round, on the first lap, I over-drove one corner and it cost me, honestly. The problem was that we had to run again… we had to go back out, and I under-drove that one – not trying to do what I did the first time. If I could’ve just put a lap together we would have pretty easily been in that final round. Our HighPoint.com Ford Mustang is really good. It didn’t necessarily start there, but the crew did a really good job of making it better. Got a piece that I think can go and compete. We just made it a little bit harder, now starting 13th. So, I wish we would have been in the final round. We have speed – the second-fastest Ford. I felt like we could have been the best one, but it’s just a matter of putting all the pieces together.”

Ford Performance PR