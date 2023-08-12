RCR Event Preview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course... Kyle Busch will be making his third NASCAR Cup Series start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course configuration. His best finish in two previous races at the 2.439-mile circuit is 11th-place in 2022 and he has completed all 181 possible laps in those races. Busch has two wins on the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis, winning the Brickyard 400 in back-to-back races in 2015 and 2016. His 2016 performance was one of the most dominant of his career on a superspeedway. The driver of the 3CHI Chevrolet led 149 of 170 laps which is the all-time Indianapolis NASCAR record on the oval. His average running position was a sizzling 1.22 during the event. Busch also made history by winning from the pole in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series events during the same weekend in 2016. Back Home Again in Indiana... The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is the home race for 3CHI, primary sponsor for Busch this weekend. 3CHI is based in Indianapolis, Ind., and will host employees and guests this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The Points Chase… Busch enters Indianapolis ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Standings, 14 points behind fifth-place. He is currently the third seed in the NASCAR Playoffs. Leading The Way... Busch has finished fifth or better in all three road and street course races this season. He scored a pair of second-place finishes at Circuit of the Americas and Sonoma Raceway. Most recently, he claimed a fifth-place finish at the Chicago Street Race. A Winning Partnership... Since partnering with Richard Childress Racing at the beginning of the 2022 season, 3CHI has gone to victory lane three times, most recently at World Wide Technology Raceway this past June. 3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First… 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: What challenges arise with competing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course? “I would say the challenges at the Indianapolis Road Course are the visuals, especially braking visuals in traffic. It’s so flat and a lot of corners are so slow that when the track gets hot and it gets slick it really slows down a lot. Trying to keep the tires on the car under braking and also under acceleration is a challenge. It’s really flat and you’re always trying to make sure that you can go as fast as you can, carry as much speed as you possibly can, but keep the brakes on the car because there’s a lot of heavy braking areas at the Indianapolis Road Course.” The restarts going into Turn 1 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course are chaotic. How do you protect your position and stay out of trouble? “Restarts going into Turn 1 are chaotic. The best way to protect yourself is to stay all the way to the inside to the right-side of the racetrack and not let anybody to your inside. You can be the guy that kind of forces everybody off into Turn 1 and puts them in the grass because if you’re on the outside and get put off in the grass then you’re losing spots. That happened to me last year, but hopefully moving the restart zone a little bit will kind of help that calamity and calm everything down.” There are no stage cautions on road courses this season. Do you think that’s a good move? “No stage cautions at road courses I think is a smart way to go. Last year everybody would always pit before a stage caution would come out. Then when the caution came out nobody would pit or guys would actually flip the stages where they would run it long and not pit and take the points then they’d have to come in and pit. It just makes it a heck of a lot more simple to run it out and allows there to be more strategy within the race for when guys want to pit, if they want to make it a two-stop race or a three-stop race. I think that’s a good move.” You have two wins at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the oval. How special would it be to win on the road course? “I’ve got two wins on the Indy oval so it would be really cool to win on the Indy road course to have won at multiple layouts at the same venue. I look at the Charlotte Roval as kind of the same thing there too, with winning on the big track and I would love to be able to win on the Roval there. The Indianapolis Road Course is still sacred ground and what that place means history-wise with everything from the Pagoda to celebrating by kissing the bricks. It would certainly be cool to chalk up another win there and have it be on the road course.”