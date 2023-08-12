RCR Event Preview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

|
This Week’s MobileX Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course… Brodie Kostecki will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Richard Childress Racing on Sunday at the Brickyard when he takes the wheel of the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the team. Kostecki, the current Repco Supercars Championship points leader, is an experienced road course racer but has not yet competed on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indy road course outside of a simulator.
Meet Kostecki…Although Kostecki spends much of his time currently racing in his native Australia and New Zealand as he competes for the Repco Supercars Championship, he has wide-ranging motorsports experience, including stateside. Kostecki moved to the United States in 2011 to compete in the USAC Ford Focus Series, winning three national championships and earning 27 feature wins. At just 15 years old, Kostecki won his first UARA Late Model Series race at Rockingham Speedway in 2013, besting familiar drivers such as Ty Dillon and Bubba Wallace and becoming the first non-American to win at the track. Kostecki has made a total of 16 starts in the ARCA Mendards Series East, earning two pole awards, one top-five and four top-10 finishes.
Experienced Team Behind the Driver … Veteran NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Justin Alexander will be on top the pit box calling the race for Kostecki as crew chief of the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet. Alexander, who guided Austin Dillon to some of the most memorable wins of his career including the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 and the 2018 Daytona 500, is RCR’s director of vehicle performance.
Welcome MobileX… MobileX, mobile made for you, by you. Delivering the ultimate in choice and price control—only pay for what you use, never for what you don’t. MobileX will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 33 Chevrolet for Kostecki’s NASCAR Cup Series debut. MobileX features AI-guided personalized data forecasting to predict just how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost on America’s most reliable 5G network.
Welcome VAILO… VAILO is an Australian advanced technology company with its core in ultra-high-performance LED lighting. Founded in 2012 by CEO Aaron Hickmann, the company has completed a range of stadium lighting and LED digital display installs across Australia. It has transitioned from importer to manufacturer, exporting Australian-designed and made LED lighting products with its award-winning stadium light, the Zenith Gen-V.
Meet Kostecki … In support of his NASCAR Cup Series debut,Kostecki is scheduled to make several public appearances during race week. On Thursday, August 10th, Kostecki is scheduled to participate in a Q&A and autograph session at the Iindianapolis Motor Speedway Fan Activation Stage on Main Street during the NASCAR Hauler Parade beginning at 6 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Kostecki is scheduled to make an appearance to the Team Chevy Stage in the fan midway located inside the infield next to the NASCAR Cup Series garage at10:30 a.m. ET.
Get the Gear… Just in time for his NASCAR Cup Series debut, special edition Kostecki t-shirts will be available trackside this weekend at the RCR merchandise haulers in the fan midway located inside the speedway next to the NASCAR Cup Series garage. Kostecki is scheduled to make appearances at the Merchandise hauler on Saturday (3 p.m. ET) and Sunday (11 a.m. ET). Come meet the driver of the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet and get your RCR gear.
BRODIE KOSTECKI QUOTES:
What are your thoughts on making your NASCAR Cup Series debut with Richard Childress Racing?
“I spent a great deal of time racing locally in North Carolina as a kid, racing on the many short tracks that were located around the state. Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of the most historic motorsport venues in the world. It is a privilege to make my NASCAR Cup Series debut there, as well as to drive for an iconic team like Richard Childress Racing. This is an absolute dream come true for me. It hasn’t sunk in yet, but I think when I get out on track for the first few laps it will all sink in. I need to be a sponge and learn as much as I can and put on a show for my partners and fans.”
You’re making your NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. What is going to be the biggest challenge?
“My biggest challenge is going to be time. Obviously, it’s a very short practice and my first time in the car. Getting up to speed is important to make laps and give my RCR team feedback as soon as possible. I’ve spent a lot of time this week at the GM tech center and at RCR in the simulators. This helped a lot with braking points, pit road entrance, and a line to drive.”
What is your main goal as you make your Cup Series debut?
“I think a finish inside the top 10 would be a good goal for my first NASCAR Cup Series race. Richard Childress Racing has put a lot of effort into their road course program and won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course last year. It will be up to me how fast I get up to speed and learn the car. I think a top-10 is achievable. Looking forward to the race weekend and giving the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet team 100%."
Given your Repco Supercars experience, will anything translate to this weekend?
“Yes, the NextGen cars are very close to REPCO Supercars these days. They are identical on the mechanical side, but the NASCAR Cup Series cars are different on the aero side than Supercars. That makes the transition easier than in the past. Obviously, we saw what Shane Van Gisbergen did at the Chicago Street Course last month by winning that race. As far as the race is concerned, we will take it as it comes, and hopefully, Shane and I will be able to find each other on the track so we can put on a show for the NASCAR fans like that which we do overseas."