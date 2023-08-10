Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Indianapolis Road Course

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on having his IndyCar ride revealed this weekend: "I’m excited for everyone to see the IndyCar. As far as feelings for running the (Indy) 500, it’s still far out. I’ve really just been trying to focus on the racing I’m doing right now. I’m sure once I get to the offseason and get bored, I’ll be thinking about it more. That’s when I’ll get really excited and probably nervous about it all at the same time. I’m thankful to HendrickCars.com for their support to the No. 5 team in the (NASCAR) Cup Series and for allowing me the chance to run the double next year as well with Arrow McLaren."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on a busy weekend for Larson: "We really enjoy going to Indy (Indianapolis Motor Speedway). With just the history of the track, obviously, it’s just an amazing place. I have a ton of respect for the track, so we always try to just be really thoughtful with what our approach is going there. There is certainly a lot of excitement with the IndyCar unveil for Kyle (Larson), which is great. It’s also the Knoxville Nationals weekend, so he will be commuting back and forth and he’ll be excited about Knoxville, which is a lot of fun. On the Cup (Series) side, we’ve got to be really focused on executing a good race. We’ve been making our road course cars better this year. Hopefully, we take another step of progress in that direction, put a good car out there and execute a good race for him. It’s an exciting weekend and a lot to look forward to."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing on the Indianapolis Road Course: "For me personally, I feel like it is one of the harder ones, if not the toughest for me. Most road courses that we go to have a little bit of character at some point, little bit of banking or a little bit of something. That place is just flat. Not really a lot of character to the road itself. Imperfections, bumps. Things like that. Just a very flat road course, which I find challenging because it’s hard to find ways to be different."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the team's outlook for the remainder of the regular season: "Our goal is the same as it’s always been. Go out and execute to the best of our ability, minimize mistakes and be in position to battle for the win at the end. We have three great opportunities coming up to be able to do that and Chase (Elliott) is one of the best at being able to tune out all the noise and focus on the task at hand."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his thoughts for Indianapolis: “I think road course races are somewhere we can improve on this season. We’ve been working hard to do that and I think we’ve made improvements with each one. This weekend is a little bit different since it’s not a traditional road course. It has tight corners and straightaways, which makes for more contact between cars. With that, you can expect the aggression level to increase later in the race and for more people to get into each other to get every position they can. We’ve experienced that before, but hopefully this weekend we put ourselves in the right positions, are able to run the race we want and stay out of harms way to get a good finish."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the mentality of the team this week: “We’ve had a trying couple of races these last few weeks but there’s no quit in this team. We keep bringing fast race cars and doing what we can to get good results, some things just happen though. Indy (Road Course) is another track where we’ve ran well and circumstances at the end have taken us out of contention. We’ll go to the track this weekend, do our normal processes and give it everything we have. Last week is behind us and we’re focused on the three in front of us now."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the final three races in the 2023 regular season: "I think we have a shot each week to win at Hendrick Motorsports. The last few weeks we have run well and just had some bad luck. With the way this season has played out, to even be in the hunt for a spot speaks volumes about this team and how well our season started. We are all going to stay focused on the race we have each week and try to go maximize where we can."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his expectations for Indianapolis: "Alex (Bowman) has had really good road course races over in the Next Gen car. Looking back at COTA, he has run super strong there. While last year his day was ended early in the Cup car (at Indy), he had a great run in the Xfinity race, so we can build off of his success there and the notes Hendrick Motorsports has as an organization and go try to compete for a win. This team is plenty of capable knocking one down before the end of the season."