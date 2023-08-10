Purdue University Racing: Ryan Preece Indianapolis Advance

● Road-Course Sunday: Ryan Preece and the No. 41 Purdue University Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) are heading to the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road-course layout for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at 2:30 EDT. Coverage will be live on NBC, the IMS Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. ● By The Numbers: Sunday’s race will mark Preece’s second start on the Indianapolis road course. His first race on the circuit came in 2021 for JTG-Daugherty Racing. He started 30th and was credited with a 35th-place finish after being involved in an incident on lap 77. In the season’s first road-course race March 26 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, Preece started 26th and was vying for a solid top-10 finish before being spun during the final restart, leaving him with a 32nd-place finish. In the season’s second road-course race June 11 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Preece started 22nd and finished 13th. Preece competed in the ARCA Menards West race at Sonoma to gain extra seat time on the road course. He started on the pole and won the race after leading 50 laps. When the series conducted its first-ever street race July 2 in downtown Chicago, Preece started 28th and finished 15th. The No. 41 team has shown improvements on road courses and hope that will continue this weekend in Indianapolis. ● About Purdue University in Indianapolis: With programs available in engineering, computer science and technology, Purdue University in Indianapolis aims to maintain the largest undergraduate STEM Enrollment in the United States. This includes the school’s much-heralded motorsports engineering program. Enrollment in Purdue University in Indianapolis’s motorsports engineering program places students in the heart of the action with top industry professionals for professors. Notably, Purdue University alum Angela Ashmore is believed to be the first woman to win the Indianapolis 500 as a member of the winning car’s crew. Ashmore served as the assistant race engineer for Marcus Ericsson when the team won the 106th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Purdue University was recently named one of the World’s 20 Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company magazine, the only university on the list, for freezing tuition for an unprecedented 12th year in a row and combatting the nation’s semiconductor shortage by training engineers and researchers with excellence at scale. Learn more at stories.purdue.edu. ● Motorsports Engineer at Purdue University in Indianapolis: The only ABET-accredited undergraduate motorsports engineering program in the country is found at Purdue University in Indianapolis. The program began in 2008 and was accredited in 2016. It welcomed a record 110-member freshman class last fall. The program is driving motorsports engineering forward and fueling the entire industry from the “Racing Capital of the World.” Purdue-Indy had students or graduates in 32 of the 33-car field in the 2022 Indianapolis 500. The Purdue School of Engineering & Technology and the program’s automotive lab in the Stutz Building are located fewer than 5 miles from the racetrack. Graduates from the Purdue-Indy motorsports engineering program have moved on to IndyCar, IMSA and NHRA. They’ve also ventured into the motorsports manufacturing world at companies like Allison Transmissions, Dallara (USA), and Cummins. The program recruits nationally, with more out-of-state than in-state students enrolled. ● Last Weekend: Last weekend on the 2-mile oval at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Preece and the No. 41 team qualified 29th on Saturday. In the opening stage of the race that began on Sunday, Preece felt his car was “pretty good, but a little bit too tight.” Once the team loosened it up, his Ford Mustang wasn’t far from where he wanted it to be, but the weather delayed the remainder of the race until Monday afternoon. Once the race returned to green, Preece told his team the car just felt completely different. He battled hard all day and had a right-rear tire go down, leading to an unscheduled pit stop. He finished the race 22nd. ● Where He Stands: Preece heads to Indianapolis 25th in the driver standings with 397 points. ● Baby Girl Preece: Preece and his wife Heather welcomed their first child at 5:30 a.m. EDT Monday. Rebecca Marie Preece was 6 pounds, 10 ounces and 20 inches long. Mom and baby are both healthy and the new parents couldn’t be more excited to welcome Rebecca, the newest member of the SHR family. ● VIP Race Day Experience: RaceChoice, a proud partner of Preece, has launched its second special racing experience giveaway for fans this season. Fans can enter through Sept. 30. The winner will receive airfare and a two-night stay in Phoenix for the season finale race weekend. RaceChoice will also give the winners two pit passes for the race and a meet-and-greet with Preece, driver of the No. 41 SHR Ford Mustang. Click here for more information.