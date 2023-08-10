Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Dyna-Gro Seed Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has made two NCS starts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and has earned one win, two top-10 finishes and led five laps.

Allmendinger earned Kaulig Racing’s first NCS win at the Inaugural Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in 2021.

So far in the 2023 season, Allmendinger has led one lap and earned three top 10 and seven top-15 finishes. "The last two years at Indy have been really special. To be able to kiss the bricks in the Xfinity Series and Cup Series has been a dream come true. Our road course stuff hasn’t quite been where we need it to be, but we are definitely working hard on it. We were close last year on the Cup side and if we get to Indy and unload well, we can have a shot to go win the race." - AJ Allmendinger on Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course