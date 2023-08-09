The Cowboy Channel to Sponsor Richard Childress Racing and Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet at the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard In Indianapolis This Sunday, August 13th

Richard Childress Racing announced today that The Cowboy Channel, the official network of ProRodeo and the first 24-hour television network dedicated to Western sports and the Western lifestyle, has partnered with Richard Childress Racing for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Austin Dillon will drive the No. 3 The Cowboy Channel Carolina Cowboys Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Sunday, August 13th, live on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Headquartered in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, The Cowboy Channel features content focused on ProRodeo, PRCA Xtreme bull riding, barrel racing, roping, reining, and other Western sports genres, along with Western fashion and music. The programming lineup also features a wide variety of “live” coverage from over 650+ major western events and rodeos across the country showcasing the world’s toughest and most talented PRCA cowboys and cowgirls, including the National Finals Rodeo live from Las Vegas every December.

“It feels like two of my favorite things are intersecting this weekend – the Western lifestyle and racing,” said Dillon. “I am so thankful to Patrick Gottsch and everyone on his team for highlighting The Cowboy Channel, the Cowboy Channel Plus app, and of course, the Carolina Cowboys on the No. 3 car this weekend.”

Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion, is also general manager of the Carolina Cowboys, an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in games throughout the country in the PBR Teams Series. The team is owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin with Jerome Davis serving as the team’s coach. Don't miss the Carolina Cowboys 2023 "Cowboy Days" Home Stand September 22-24 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster. https://www.ticketmaster.com/ pbr-professional-bull-riders- tickets/artist/2859854? venueId=369330

“We want to thank Richard Childress for the opportunity to promote The Cowboy Channel and our PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus app on such a prestigious, national stage – Indianapolis Motor Speedway with NASCAR’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on network television,” said Patrick Gottsch, founder of The Cowboy Channel.

The Cowboy Channel enjoys distribution into 42 million homes on cable/satellite systems on Altice, Charter Spectrum, DISH, DIRECTV®, AT&T U-Verse, Cox, Comcast, Mediacom, Verizon FIOS TV, and many other rural cable systems. In addition, The Cowboy Channel can be streamed online via The PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus at cowboychannelplus.com, DIRECTV NOW, Roku, iOS, Android, Firestick, Apple TV, and Sling TV’s Heartland Extra package.

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard airs live on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, August 13th.

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com and thecowboychannel.com.

RCR PR