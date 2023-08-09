LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

-About Sunseeker Resort: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts a nd like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

Ring Around the Road Course: Veteran road course specialist, Mike Rockenfeller, was called upon by LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Co-Owner, Jimmie Johnson, to drive the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet in the next two NASCAR Cup Series events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International. Hailing from Germany, "Rocky", as he is affectionately known, has a rich history in sports car racing. Boasting a long, storied career that began in 1995, "Rocky" has competed in several forms of international motorsports, from karting all the way to Le Mans prototypes. He has won series titles in DTM (2013), European Le Mans (2008), FIA GT (2005), and German Porsche Carrera Cup (2004).

NASCAR Garage 56: The friendship that "Rocky" made with Jimmie Johnson first developed when the NASCAR Garage 56 program was created for this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. Back in January, Rockenfeller was announced as part of an iconic driver lineup that included Johnson, 2009 Formula One World Champion, Jenson Button, and a Hendrick Motorsports team of veteran crew chiefs Chad Knaus and Greg Ives. Through several test sessions at Sebring International Raceway, a 24-hour test on Daytona International Speedway's road course layout, Virginia International Raceway as well as the Circuit Of The Americas (COTA), Rockenfeller adapted to the unique iteration of the NextGen car quickly and was prepared to compete in the historic event. The race was held on June 10th through the 11th, and the trio of drivers completed the entire duration without any major hiccups, underlining a massive success for everybody involved in the program.

24 Hours Endurance Race Winner: Two of Rockenfeller's most crowning achievements came in 2010 when he did the unthinkable by winning overall in both the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the same year. The incredible feat has only been accomplished four times in the history of the sport, joining the likes of world-class drivers Al Holbert, Derek Bell, and Fernando Alonso. Prior to his overall win at Le Mans, he became a GT2 class winner in 2005, becoming one of only a handful of drivers to win the event in multiple classes. The Swiss has also driven to class victories in both the 24 Hours of Nurburgring (2006) and 24 Hours of Spa (2005), adding to his impressive resume of endurance races.

NASCAR Cup Series Experience: Rockenfeller has made two prior starts in a true stock car before, both of which came last season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Driving for Spire Motorsports, "Rocky" made his series debut at Watkins Glen International, starting the race in 33rd position and finishing in 30th. He made one more start for the team at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, where he qualified in 34th and finished in 29th.

Lambert at IMS: Crew Chief Luke Lambert has called the shots in two starts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course layout. Lambert's first race on this track configuration came with Chris Buescher in the Cup Series in 2021, where he started in 19th and rallied to a 12th-place race result. Last year, Lambert guided Noah Gragson to a seventh-place qualifying effort and 10th-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event which included a win in stage one.

Quoting Mike Rockenfeller: “I’m looking forward to this weekend at Indy in a NASCAR Cup car. I have been at the LEGACY M.C. shop all week working with Luke (Lambert) and the team trying to accomplish everything we need to do to get ready for this weekend – it’s been busy. It’s a short week and this came together very fast but we are feeling good about things. I’m excited to drive for Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher and hope we can get a great finish in the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet.”