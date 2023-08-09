Front Row Motorsports Exercises Option on Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland

With a continued increase in performance and commercial success, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) has exercised its option on drivers Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliand for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Both drivers will compete in all NASCAR Cup Series events.

McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 champion, continues to be the leader at FRM. Since joining the team in 2018, McDowell has hit the prime of his NASCAR Cup Series career. He has collected 29 top-10 and seven top-five finishes for the team. This season, McDowell is currently 17th in the championship standings and battling for the team’s second playoff appearance.

McDowell has been instrumental in developing and strengthening partnerships with Love’s Travel Stops, Fr8Auctions.com, Chicago Pneumatic, Horizon Hobby and others to help strengthen the No. 34 Ford Mustang team.

Gilliland has had a breakout sophomore season in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. His three top-10 finishes and consistent top-15 results have made him one of the most improved drivers in the series this year. Gilliland has become a fan favorite and a positive influence for the No. 38 partners that include Ruedebusch Development and Construction, Speedy Cash, Boot Barn, gener8tor Skills, Serial 1 E-Bikes and others.