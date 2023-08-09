Goodyear Fast Facts -- Indianapolis

NASCAR Cup Series – Race No. 24 – 82 laps / 200 miles

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.439-mile road course) – Indianapolis, Ind.

Fast Facts for August 12-13, 2023



Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Road Course Radials



Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 6 sets for the race

(5 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)



Tire Codes: Left-Front/Right-Rear: D-5212; Right-Front/Left-Rear: D-5213



Tire Circumference: 2,275 mm (89.57 in.)



Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 20 psi;

Left Rear -- 17 psi; Right Rear -- 17 psi



Storyline – Cup teams ready for back-to-back road courses: In recent years, the NASCAR Cup circuit has increased the number of road and street courses it runs on, and this weekend we start a two-week stretch on left-right circuits. This week’s stop is at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and its 14-turn, 2.439-mile course. Having run at Circuit of The Americas, Sonoma Raceway and the Chicago street course already this season, Cup teams are very familiar with the Goodyear tire set-up. Goodyear’s directionally mounted road course tires are designated for specific corners of the car, different than the normal left-side/right-side combinations run on ovals. The two tire codes -- one on left-front and right-rear tire positions and one on the right-front and left-rear -- are all, in reality, the same tire. The difference is that mounting them directionally on the wheel allows Goodyear to build each of the two codes and decorate the outboard sidewall while having the tread run directionally to handle the different stresses asked of it – hard braking into the corners and hard acceleration off.

“We went to this system on one tire with two codes on road courses last season,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “Mounting directionally on all four corners of the car helps protect the beveled tread splice of the tire. This allows the tread splice to be ‘closed’ on both front tires under the force of braking and on both rear tires under the force of acceleration. The other benefit over having just one code is that it helps teams designate which corner of the car each tire is optimally designed for.”



Notes – Cup teams on standard road course tire set-up at IMS: Being on 18-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on the Indianapolis road course this week . . . this is a different tire set-up than these teams ran at IMS last year, featuring a compound change to give the cars more grip and introduce more tire wear and fall-off in lap times over the course of a run . . . this tire set-up debuted at COTA in March and has been subsequently run at Sonoma and Chicago . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in their tires.



Wet Weather Tires – Goodyear brings white-lettered “wets” to Indy: Goodyear will bring its 18-inch wet weather radials to Indianapolis for use by teams in the NASCAR Cup Series, should NASCAR decide that conditions warrant . . . the tread pattern on this tire is based on Goodyear’s Eagle Supercar 3 consumer tire . . . NASCAR Cup teams last ran a wet weather tire in competition Chicago street course last month . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.



NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 22 – 62 laps / 151.22 miles

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.439-mile road course) – Indianapolis, Ind.

Fast Facts for August 11-12, 2023



Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Road Course Radials



Set limits: Xfinity: 5 sets for the event



Tire Code: D-6122 (same on all four tire positions)



Tire Circumference: 2,240 mm (88.19 in.)



Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 20 psi;

Left Rear -- 17 psi; Right Rear -- 17 psi



Notes – Sixth race this season on this tire for Xfinity teams: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Indianapolis this week . . . Xfinity will run the same tire on all four positions at Indianapolis . . . this is the same tire these teams have run on all road courses since the beginning of the 2022 season, including at COTA, Portland, Sonoma, Chicago and Road America in 2023 . . . as on all NASCAR road courses, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Indianapolis.



Wet Weather Tires – White-lettered tires on hand: Goodyear will bring its 15-inch wet weather radials to Indianapolis for use by Xfinity Series teams, should NASCAR decide that conditions warrant . . . teams will have 5 sets of wets available for the event, with a maximum of 4 sets for the race . . . Xfinity teams last ran in wet conditions on the Chicago street course last month . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.



NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series -- Race No. 17 -- 200 laps / 137.2 miles

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (0.686-mile oval) – Clermont, Ind.

Fast Facts for August 11, 2023



Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials



Set limits: 5 sets for the event



Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6114; Right-side -- D-6116



Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,218 mm (87.32 in.); Right-side -- 2,244 mm (88.35 in.)



Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 12 psi; Left Rear -- 12 psi;

Right Front -- 30 psi; Right Rear -- 27 psi



Notes – Trucks return to Indianapolis Raceway Park on 2022 tire set-up: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams will run the same combination of left- and right-side tires they ran at Indianapolis last year . . . they have also run this same tire set-up at North Wilkesboro, Gateway and Richmond this season . . . as on most NASCAR ovals one mile or less in length, Truck teams will not run liners in their tires at IRP.



Wet Weather Tires – Goodyear to bring wet weather tires to Indianapolis short track: Goodyear will bring its 15-inch wet weather radial tires to Indianapolis Raceway Park for the Craftsman Trucks, should NASCAR determine that conditions warrant . . . Truck teams will have a maximum of 3 sets of wet weather tires for the event . . . the Trucks have run this wet weather tire in competition at both the Martinsville and North Wilkesboro short tracks this season . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.



