Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Indianapolis Race Advance

The bonus points and race finish - his seventh top-10 of the season - moved Suárez from 34 to just five points outside the 16th and final playoff spot in the 2023 NASCAR playoff standings.

Just three races remain in the regular season beginning Sunday in Indianapolis, followed by another road course at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International before it concludes on the superspeedway at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Suárez has demonstrated prowess on the road course as well as drafting tracks like Daytona.

"Michigan was so great for us," said Suárez. "We had a really good race. We were consistent, fast and everyone did a great job from the spotter to the pit crew to our race strategy. If we do this three more races we are going to be fine."