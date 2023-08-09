Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Indianapolis Race Advance

Freeway will do its best to keep the momentum this weekend for Suárez and his fans.
Fans can meet Suárez at 3 p.m. EDT Friday at the Freeway Insurance office at 5945 Crawfordsville Rd., Suite B, in Speedway, Indiana to get autographs and pictures, win prizes and enjoy the live radio stations on site.
Freeway hosts these events during its race weekends and they always attract large numbers of Suárez fans who come to meet the only Mexican driver to ever win a Cup Series race.
"It's always a blast to meet with my Amigos," laughed Suárez. "We are doing it Friday so we can be extra pumped up going into the weekend. I get a lot of energy from meeting the fans. Everywhere we go they make me feel very welcome. It's like being at home."
Suárez would love nothing more than a repeat performance of Michigan this weekend as the playoff push continues.
NBC will televise Sunday's race at 2:30 p.m. EDT.