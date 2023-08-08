Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 gener8tor SKILLS Ford Mustang Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES Gilliland is no stranger to success at the 2.4-mile road course. With his one previous start at the track coming from his rookie season, Gilliland earned a career-best finish in the NASCAR Cup Series after he finished fourth. Earlier this season, Gilliland brought Front Row Motorsports their first top-10 finish of the season at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas after he finished 10th. CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY “Everyone on the team is excited for this weekend. Todd has had some good runs on road courses this year and even last year. I think coming into this weekend knowing he has his career-best finish at this track is a huge advantage for him and I look forward to seeing what he can do.” DRIVER TODD GILLILAND “I can’t wait for this weekend. The Indianapolis Road Course is one of my favorite tracks. I really like the technical challenges of it. Each turn is so different which makes it even more challenging. “I’m excited to introduce the gener8tor Skills program to the Indianapolis area. They have such an interesting and helpful program to prepare people for jobs and I’m hoping people look into it.”