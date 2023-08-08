Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang Team Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES McDowell and the team have earned two top-10 finishes and a 12th in the three road courses this season. McDowell was 12th at the Circuit of The Americas and finished seventh at both Sonoma and Chicago. McDowell will be making his third start on the Indianapolis Road Course in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday. His best finish came last season when he finished eighth. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON “We’ve been waiting for the next three weekends to come to us. They are our best tracks, and we have the most challenging tracks behind us. We just need to capitalize on the opportunity.” DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL “We can better control our own destiny now. After Michigan, we have some work to do, but we’re at our best tracks. We can reel these guys back in. “It's super exciting to see Horizon Hobby back on our Ford Mustang. They have been such a fun partner to represent and it’s going to be fun to see them again this weekend.”