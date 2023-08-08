Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® Looks to Have a Gr-R-Reat Weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

This weekend Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® is giving 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 47 Kroger® Racing Camaro team the sweet spark they need to go all in for the Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, August 13th.



“It’s really cool that we’ll be featuring both Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger on our race car,” said Stenhouse Jr. “I’ve ran into Tony on his journey a couple of times at Kroger store appearances. We’re looking forward to having his iconic face on the No. 47 for the road course race at Indianapolis.”



Now is the perfect time for Kellogg's Frosted Flakes to come on board as the team fine-tunes their NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs playbook with only three races remaining in the regular season.



Despite the limited time, the team has crucial objectives to achieve before the 10-race Playoffs that begin on Sunday, September 3rd at Darlington Raceway.



“We’re locked in the Playoffs, but when we left Daytona we had a goal to act like we don’t have the Daytona 500 win and to get in the Playoffs based on points,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We still have three races left and that’s a goal of ours to check that box. We will be focused on that even though we are locked into the Playoffs. My guys have been doing a good job. With three races remaining, we’re still cleaning some things up and getting ready for the Playoffs.”



First, the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is in their sights, and the past two years Stenhouse Jr. has finished 11th and 13th respectively. Stenhouse Jr.’s best road course finish this season is 7th-place at Circuit of the Americas. He also had a respectable 12th-place finish at Sonoma Raceway while the Chicago Street Race was more of a learning experience for everyone.



“We’ve had some decent finishes at road courses this year,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We just need to maximize our day and make sure we make no mistakes to leave with a solid finish again.”



Stenhouse Jr. has two top-five and 7 top-10 finishes in addition to winning the Daytona 500. As an athlete, he’s played all types of sports growing up and finally settled on racing as his career path. Recently, he learned about Mission Tiger that launched in 2019 with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose. Thanks to consumers across the country, students at middle schools have better access to play sports and Mission Tiger has impacted over one million students.



“Kids are quitting sports by age 11 due to an economic crunch that cuts access and opportunities for them to play and just have fun,” said Laura Newman, Sr. Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg Company. “Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes understands the vital role both fun and funding play in keeping kids in the game, so we’ve called on some of the most fun and talented athletes to join our Mission Tiger team to help us bring fun back to youth sports and deliver donations to local middle schools.”



“I played all kinds of sports growing up and finally decided on racing, and I love it,” said Stenhouse Jr. “Also, I like the impact Mission Tiger is having on middle school sports projects that are fulfilled by Tony’s partner, DonorsChoose. It’s simple to support Tony’s mission too.”



Stenhouse Jr. is right. For every Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes box purchased, a $2 donation is sparked by uploading a receipt via MissionTiger.com. Visit DonorsChoose.org/MissionTiger to learn about how donated money goes directly to middle school programs for needs teachers and coaches have identified.



Live coverage of the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard begins on Sunday, August 13th at 2:30 PM ET on NBC.



JTG Racing PR