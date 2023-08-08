TDJF’s Driven to Give Gloves Program Spotlights Bristol Night Race with 60 Participating Drivers

The Driven to Give Gloves auction is returning in a big way in 2023, the Dale Jr. Foundation announced today, showcasing one of the largest lineups of participating drivers in the program’s 10-year history. Among the many noteworthy participants are Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr.



A total of 60 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers will partake in the program during the Bristol Motor Speedway race weekend (Sept. 15-16) by wearing Earnhardt Jr.-inspired skeleton gloves in their respective races. Following the event, each pair of race-used gloves will be signed by both Earnhardt Jr. and the driver who wore them and will be auctioned off to raise awareness and funds for the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Since its inception in 2017, Dale, Amy and their legion of fans have raised nearly $2 million to help fund critical research in the fields of pediatric injury rehabilitation, research and prevention. In its six years of existence, the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital has funded research to show the positive impact of therapy dogs on children recovering from injuries as well as a study on how to improve the care of concussions in young children under the age of 3.

The internet auction will begin on Friday, Sept. 15 at 11:30 a.m. ET and continue through Monday, Sept. 18 at 11 p.m. ET via Pristine Auctions. Bidding will start at $30 for each pair of gloves and bids are allotted in increments of $25. Once purchased, the gloves will be shipped to winning bidders approximately four weeks after the auction ends, along with the Certificate of Authenticity.

Last year the program raised $62,000 and has become a mainstay of The Dale Jr. Foundation’s annual efforts to support Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the courageous patients and their families in the area of pediatric injury rehabilitation, research, and prevention.

The Earnhardts have long been proponents of the work done at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Nationwide Children’s is one of America’s largest not-for-profit freestanding pediatric healthcare systems, providing wellness, preventive, diagnostic, treatment, and rehabilitative care for infants, children, and adolescents, as well as adult patients with congenital disease.

Dale Jr Foundation PR