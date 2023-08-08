Back-To-Back Wins for Buescher, 9th Win in a Row for Ford Performance at Michigan

|
The FireKeepers Casino 400 was originally scheduled for Sunday but postponed to Monday due to persistent delays for inclement weather. Throughout the race, there were a total of nine cautions for 43 laps, 25 lead changes and 16 different race leaders. Chris Buescher, who started the race in 4th, took the lead for the first time on lap 133 and didn’t back down. After the last round of pitstops, the race came down to a battle between Buescher and Martin Truex Jr. Buescher capped the day by leading a race-high 52 of 200 laps and winning over Truex Jr. by 0.152 seconds. Buescher’s win marks Ford’s 44th Cup win at Michigan International Speedway and extended the longest winning streak by a manufacturer at a track.