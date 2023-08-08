Save the Date: Busch Light to Host the Fastest Wedding in Vegas During Nascar Race Pit Stop

Love comes at ya fast. Scientifically speaking, it can take only one fifth of a second* to fall in love. But if love happens so fast, why are weddings so slow? Busch Light, a long-standing NASCAR sponsor, is bringing a new level of speed to the painfully slow tradition. On October 15th at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the world capital of fast weddings is about to get faster.

For 21+ couples who want to skip the long-winded ceremony and race to the reception, Busch Light is throwing the fastest wedding imaginable: The Busch Light Pit Stop Wedding, in none other than Las Vegas, at a NASCAR race, during Kevin Harvick’s pit stop. Why? Because the faster the ceremony, the sooner you can crack open a cold, smooth Busch Light (and embark on a lifetime of happiness, of course).

“We know Busch Light fans love NASCAR just as much as they love having Busch Light at their weddings, so we couldn’t resist merging these passions to give our fans an experience they’ll never forget,” said Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing for Busch Family & Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch. “Busch Light is no stranger to the wedding game after releasing a camouflaged wedding dress inspired by our camo cans and having one Busch Light loving couple married by Busch Guy, we’re back at it again to share our unprecedented access to the NASCAR track with one lucky couple in honor of Harvick’s last NASCAR race in the wedding capital of the world.”

The Busch Light Pit Stop Wedding will take place at the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race. No time for cold feet here, as one lucky couple will tie the knot in under 15 seconds, on the track, right beside the #4 car’s pit box. The beloved Busch Guy will serve as the lucky couple’s ordained minister of ceremony, while the brand springs for the at-track reception and creates what’s likely the greatest homemade wedding video of all time starring one loving couple and 80,000 passionate NASCAR fans.

Busch Light is opening this opportunity up to couples across the country. Any 21+ couples who are revved up enough to tie the knot in less than 15 seconds can pitch Busch Light for a chance to get married at NASCAR speed. From August 8-22, all you need to do is follow and tag @BuschBeer on social and tell them why you deserve the Busch Pitstop Wedding using #BuschPitstopWedding #Contest.

Since the 1990s, the Busch family of brands has created countless opportunities for 21+ NASCAR fans by providing unparalleled access to the sport. Prior to Busch Light becoming the official beer sponsor of NASCAR in recent years, the Busch brand has had a longstanding commitment to the sport that dates back to 1979. For over 44 years, the beer brand has sponsored key programs, such as the Busch Pole Award and of course the Busch Light Clash, and proudly continues to invest in the sport. This time, Busch Light is using its sponsorship to help one madly in love couple say “I do.”

