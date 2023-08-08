Shane van Gisbergen Ready For NASCAR Return at Indy

The race will mark van Gisbergen's first NASCAR race on an oval.

"I’ve never really thought about ovals too much but I’ve always said I would love to have a go and I guess Friday night I'll get my shot," said van Gisbergen who spent Monday in America doing seat fittings and working in the Niece and Trackhouse race shops. "It's going to be a steep learning curve no doubt."

Van Gisbergen drives a Chevrolet Camaro in the Supercars Championship for Triple Eight Race Engineering, winning championships in 2016, 2021 and 2022. He owns 79 wins and 48 pole positions making him the fourth most successful driver in series history.

He’s won the Bathurst 1000 in 2020 and 2022. Van Gisbergen isn’t a stranger to America, finishing second in the 2015 24 Hours of Daytona in the GTD class.

The event will mark the fourth race for PROJECT91 after appearances by 2007 Formula One World Champion Kimi Räikkönen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2022 and at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 26.

Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks launched PROJECT91 with the goal of creating a racing brand that transcends the sport attracting the world's best drivers.