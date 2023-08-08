RCR NCS Race Recap: Michigan International Speedway

“Thanks to everyone at RCR and ECR for their hard work this weekend at Michigan International Speedway. We had a strong Kwik Trip/Kwik Star Chevy, but I put myself in a bad spot and it ended our race early. I really hate that I did that because it made it a short day. I was racing another car and we touched a little bit. That's when you lose all the air and you spin out. They all run hard, and they all want to race to crash. I tried to make a move and in the old days, the guys that you were racing would let you go and have that spot and work for it later, but in this day and age, it's completely different. I got a guy who ran on my outside and took the air off. Our RCR guys work too hard and do too much stuff for me to put myself in a bad spot like that and get crashed. I hate it for Kwik Trip/Kwik Star, and everybody involved. I wish our results for the day were better." -Kyle Busch