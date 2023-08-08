Monday, Aug 07

RCR NCS Race Recap: Michigan International Speedway

Strong Run for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow MobilityScienceTM Chevrolet Team at Michigan International Speedway

 

"We had a strong Dow MobilityScienceTM Chevy on Sunday. I wish we could have continued the momentum into Monday, but we lost track position midway through the race today and it was really difficult to make those spots up. We were running a solid race when our Chevy shot up the racetrack on the entry to Turn 1 and we brushed the outside wall. We lost a lap pitting under green, but this RCR team never gave up and worked hard to get our lap back and put us in contention. We probably had a top-10 car this weekend, but we’ll take 19th after some of the issues we had today. Thank you to Dow for all of the support, and to all of the Dow MobilityScienceTM customers who were able to enjoy the race weekend with us. On to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.”

 

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the Kwik Trip/Kwik Star Chevrolet Team Sidelined by Early Accident at Michigan International Speedway
 

37th

8th

9th

“Thanks to everyone at RCR and ECR for their hard work this weekend at Michigan International Speedway. We had a strong Kwik Trip/Kwik Star Chevy, but I put myself in a bad spot and it ended our race early. I really hate that I did that because it made it a short day. I was racing another car and we touched a little bit. That's when you lose all the air and you spin out. They all run hard, and they all want to race to crash. I tried to make a move and in the old days, the guys that you were racing would let you go and have that spot and work for it later, but in this day and age, it's completely different. I got a guy who ran on my outside and took the air off. Our RCR guys work too hard and do too much stuff for me to put myself in a bad spot like that and get crashed. I hate it for Kwik Trip/Kwik Star, and everybody involved. I wish our results for the day were better."

 

 -Kyle Busch

