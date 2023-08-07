Transcript: Martin Truex Jr. Pit Road - Michigan International Speedway

Q. Martin, after a great battle with Chris Buescher, we saw the side draft, breaking up your air. What more did you need? Could you have done anything differently there in the closing laps?

MARTIN TRUEX JR.: No, not really. I think we needed maybe a little bit longer run to wear the tires some more. I feel like we were a little better. It's hard to pass the leader on equal tires.

We had an unbelievable car today. Hats off to everybody that puts in the work on these things. Toyota TRD, Bass Pro, Reser's, everybody that supports us.

It was a rocket. The leader in clean air is really, really hard to pass. Just didn't quite have enough. All in all, a good day.

Q. What is the big takeaway as you get closer to the Playoffs?

MARTIN TRUEX JR.: We're excited. Every week we feel like we have a shot to win. That's all I can ask for. Exciting coming to the track every weekend knowing what these guys are going to bring me.

Hopefully we can keep it up. It would have been nice to get a win today, but all in all it was a good day. Strategy kind of shook us up a little bit. We were luckily able to get our track position back all day just because of our speed.

Man, that one more stinks. Tough to get a win here. We've been really good in the past. Just can't get it done. Hopefully, I don't know, maybe next year.

