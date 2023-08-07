Transcript: Chris Buescher Frontstretch - Michigan International Speedway

Q. Brad said earlier this week that's the next step, multi-wins. Did you honestly expect it to come this weekend?

CHRIS BUESCHER: Yeah, yeah, that was our plan, right? That's what we come to do every weekend.

Thank you for all at fans that hung out here on Monday with us. It's awesome. Glad we got to get this whole thing in. I know it's been a long weekend.

No, this Castrol Mustang was so good in practice, qualifying. Gave me a great car again. Had to work for that one too, hard racing at the end. Martin was very clean with me. I appreciate that.

Get to go to Victory Lane two weeks in a row. That's pretty awesome.

Q. I think these fans thought this was Martin Truex Jr.'s race. How did you make the car better and hold him off after two hard charges from the 19?

CHRIS BUESCHER: I think that's the same thing I said yesterday (smiling). Came by us a few times, was flying.

Some really good changes. Got this Mustang in a good place to win here at Michigan for Ford, for Jack. Brad's home track. It's everybody's home track on the team but me.

Cool victory here. I got to say, missing my wife. She hasn't been at the last two wins now - three wins. We're going to have to get her to a racetrack soon. I didn't thank her last week. I know she puts up with a lot. I wish she was here. We'll get to celebrate now.

Q. Brad finishes fourth day, your boss. What kind of statement is that? Is RFK saying we're the best Ford team in the garage now?

CHRIS BUESCHER: I mean, results will do it, right? We've got work to do yet. That's massive progress right there for us to do at two vastly different racetracks. We got road races coming up. I'm excited for those, too. And Daytona. I look at the schedule we have ahead of us. This is a heck of a time to get turned on and get rolling.

