CHEVROLET NCS AT MICHIGAN: Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott Quotes

“I put myself in a bad spot. I really hate that I did that. I wish the results were better for the day for our entire RCR team. They work so hard and do so much for me to put myself in a bad spot like that and get crashed. Hate it for Kwik Trip and everybody involved, it was a really short day.”

Did your car just snap on you as you got beside him?

“We touched a little bit and that’s when you lose all the air and you spin out.”

You put yourself in a bad position? Did you feel like (Ryan) Blaney did anything wrong there?

“They all run hard. They all want to race to crash. I tried to make a move and in the old days, guys that you were racing would let you go and have that spot and work for it later. But in this day in age, it’s completely different. So I got a guy that ran on my outside and took the air off.”