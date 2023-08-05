Saturday, Aug 05

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Statement - Noah Gragson

We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team. Josh Berry will drive the No. 42 entry for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan.

LMC PR

