RCR Race Preview: Michigan International Speedway

Austin Hill and the No. 21 United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro SS at Michigan International Speedway... Austin Hill has one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Michigan International Speedway, earning a fifth-place result last season while piloting the No. 21 United Rentals Chevrolet. The Winston, Ga. native made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2022, driving the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a respectable 18th-place finish. In addition, Hill has three NASCAR Truck Series starts at the 2-mile speedway, capturing one victory in 2019. Top of the Standings... With only six races remaining in the Xfinity Series regular season, Hill has regained the lead in the driver championship point standings. The 29-year-old driver has a 14-point lead over second-place John Hunter Nemechek. Double Duty... Returning to the site of his inaugural Cup Series debut, Hill will make his fourth career start in the premier series as he pilots the No. 62 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports on Sunday. The pair is also slated to run in three additional Cup Series events in 2023 – Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. About United Rentals... United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,449 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,700 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.3 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com. Turns for Troops... Through their Turns for Troops program, United Rentals will donate $50 for each lap that Hill completes in his United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro during the Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Funds from the Turns for Troops program, support Operation Homefront – an organization that has a mission to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. AUSTIN HILL QUOTES: What are your thoughts about racing at Michigan International Speedway? “I’ve won at Michigan in the Truck Series, so that gives me a little extra confidence going back. Probably should have a won a second race there in the Truck Series but got wrecked while running second in a green-white-checkered finish. I’ve always seemed to run well there though. Last season in the Xfinity Series car, we ran decent. The biggest thing about racing at Michigan is keeping your momentum up. It’s not a superspeedway by any means, but the draft does come into effect on restarts. Having the right lane choices, knowing when to run the bottom or run the top, knowing when to make passes and or push your lane are all keys as a driver to having a good finish. A lot of the superspeedway type feel comes into play until the field gets strung out. Once you get strung out, it’s a normal mile-and-a half style of race.” What are the keys to having a successful race in the Irish Hills? “It’s all about momentum and reminds me of when I would race in the Truck Series. If you drive in too deep, you have to lift too much and then you get on throttle too late, which slows lap time down. You are better off to roll out early and get back wide open sooner, to carry the momentum down the long straightaways. It will be interesting to see how the race plays out with the resin. From what I’ve heard, they are putting resin down. If that gets activated, you will start to move up throughout the race. Whoever has a car to run out of the resin and still make lap time will be the one that’s hard to beat. We need to have a car that is very versatile, that can go in and out of the juice that gets laid down.”