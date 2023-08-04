Jockey Extends Trackhouse Partnership Into 2024 & 2025 Seasons

The Jockey partnership with Trackhouse Racing that began in 2022 is the first such team sponsorship in the 147-year history of the apparel brand.

“When we first met with Trackhouse Racing, we were immediately drawn to their energy, passion and desire to succeed,” said Tom Hutchison, VP-Marketing, Jockey. “They wanted to break the mold for how a racing team operated, and engaged with fans, and that vision was contagious – we were in. More than that though, our values of family, community, education, and tradition aligned with their brand pillars, on and off the track. We are super excited about growing this partnership.”

The Jockey livery will appear in eight Cup races in each of the 2024 and 2025 seasons on Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet and Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet. Both drivers will also carry Jockey logos on their uniforms in every race and be a part of Jockey marketing campaigns and community impact programs.

As part of the extension, Trackhouse and Jockey will team up on community impact initiatives in Jockey’s hometown of Kenosha, Wis. as well as Charlotte and Nashville, where Trackhouse has operations. Both Chastain and Suarez will be involved in the community impact programs focused on giving back to families and children.

“We are proud of the work we have done with Jockey both on and off the track,” said Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks. “Jockey is synonymous with innovation and quality in their products, but their additional focus on community, family and education aligns perfectly with Trackhouse. Jockey is exactly the type of partner Trackhouse Racing had in mind when we started this venture.”

Chastain said he admires Jockey beyond its products.