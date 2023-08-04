Friday, Aug 04

Jockey Extends Trackhouse Partnership Into 2024 & 2025 Seasons

Jockey Extends Trackhouse Partnership Into 2024 & 2025 Seasons

Some might not know about National Underwear Day (August 5), but it’s now a day Trackhouse Racing will be celebrating for the foreseeable future.

That’s because Jockey International, Inc. (Jockey), a 147-year-old, third-generation, family owned company recognized around the world for its premium underwear and apparel, has agreed to continue as a primary sponsor on both Trackhouse Racing Chevrolets for both the 2024 and 2025 NASCAR Cup Series seasons.

To celebrate the extension between Trackhouse and Jockey, Trackhouse founder Justin Marks asked Chastain and Suarez to really show how much they appreciate the partnership. The result won’t net either an acting award, but it might give fans some laughs.

The Jockey partnership with Trackhouse Racing that began in 2022 is the first such team sponsorship in the 147-year history of the apparel brand.

“When we first met with Trackhouse Racing, we were immediately drawn to their energy, passion and desire to succeed,” said Tom Hutchison, VP-Marketing, Jockey. “They wanted to break the mold for how a racing team operated, and engaged with fans, and that vision was contagious – we were in. More than that though, our values of family, community, education, and tradition aligned with their brand pillars, on and off the track. We are super excited about growing this partnership.”

The Jockey livery will appear in eight Cup races in each of the 2024 and 2025 seasons on Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet and Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet. Both drivers will also carry Jockey logos on their uniforms in every race and be a part of Jockey marketing campaigns and community impact programs.

As part of the extension, Trackhouse and Jockey will team up on community impact initiatives in Jockey’s hometown of Kenosha, Wis. as well as Charlotte and Nashville, where Trackhouse has operations. Both Chastain and Suarez will be involved in the community impact programs focused on giving back to families and children.

“We are proud of the work we have done with Jockey both on and off the track,” said Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks. “Jockey is synonymous with innovation and quality in their products, but their additional focus on community, family and education aligns perfectly with Trackhouse. Jockey is exactly the type of partner Trackhouse Racing had in mind when we started this venture.”

Chastain said he admires Jockey beyond its products. 

Chastain

“Jockey is a family-owned company that has been around for generations, and as an eighth-generation watermelon farmer, I appreciate the effort it takes and the commitment needed to build a business and brand over such a long time,” said Chastain who will drive the No. 10 Jockey Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing on Saturday and No. 1 Jockey Chevrolet on Sunday at Michigan Speedway in Brooklyn.

“I am proud to represent Jockey both on and off the track and help tell their great American story.”

Trackhouse Racing is in its third season in the Cup Series having visited victory lane five times since the beginning of the 2022 season. 

“I love my Jockey apparel,” said Suárez who became the first Mexican driver to win a Cup Series race when he dominated at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June 2022. “Every time I get a new package it’s kind of like opening a gift on Christmas. They are big supporters of Trackhouse and the sport of racing, and I think all our fans will like their clothing as much as Ross and I do.”

