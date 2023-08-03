LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Michigan International Speedway

- About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

Richmond in the Rearview: Coming off another top-10 finish at Pocono, the No. 43 team looked to keep the ball rolling at the short track of Richmond Raceway. Despite a fourth place finish in practice, Jones qualified 27th and worked throughout the race to gain track position. He ultimately finished 23rd.

From Byron to Brooklyn: Friends and fans will have the unique opportunity to be part of NASCAR festivities this weekend as Jones will caravan from his hometown of Byron to the track on Sunday morning with a group traveling from Byron. Click here for more information.

Mr. and Mrs. Erik Jones: Jones and his fiancée Holly Shelton had an important "date" prior to this weekends event at Michigan, which was that of their wedding. The couple exchanged vows in Bancroft, Michigan on August 2nd surrounded by their family, friends, and NASCAR legends. Oscar Jones, the family dog, served as ring bearer.

Hometown Guy: Byron Michigan native, Jones will return to his home track, Michigan International Speedway (MIS) for the FireKeepers Casino 400. Fans can join Jones for special tailgating activities throughout the weekend by purchasing the “Erik Jones Ticket Package” to show support for the hometown boy. For more details on the ticket package, click here.

Last Time Around: In his most recent attempt at MIS, Jones started in 10th position and worked his way to the front, leading the pack for five laps and earning stage points in both Stages 1 and 2. Jones ran a total of 176 laps within the top-15 accumulating 73 quality passes during the race, finishing the race in eighth.

Back to his Roots: Jones is set to return to his racing roots as he takes the wheel of his self-built "Erik Jones Foundation" No. 4 Super Late Model at the highly anticipated "Battle at Berlin." The race will be held at Berlin Raceway, as Jones aims to capture his second win of the year for his Super Late Model team.

Dave at Michigan: Fellow Michigan native, crew chief Dave Elenz, has six starts at Michigan International Speedway. Across five Xfinity starts, Elenz has coached four different drivers to one pole and 18 laps led. Elenz has an average start and finish of fourth place and has a pair of second place finishes. In his lone Cup Series start, Elenz coached Jones to an eighth place finish, including five laps led for the Michigan duo at the their home track.

Meet Erik: On Sunday, August 6th at MIS, Jones will appear at the Chevrolet Racing experience at 10:30am for a question and answer session; at the United States Air Force activation display in the Fan Zone at 10:50am local time, where he will sign autographs for approximately 100 fans. Jones will then stop by the Erik Jones fan experience tailgate for those who purchased the “Erik Jones Ticket Package”.

Quoting Erik Jones: “Michigan for me is always fun, getting to go home, and spending some time up there, I will be there a little bit extra this year with the wedding on Wednesday and everything else going on, so it is kind of a cool way to cap everything off with the race on Sunday. Getting to tailgate with fans is something that we have done on and off a bit ever since I started coming to Michigan in the Cup Series, but cool to have the hometown fans at the track, and have a big group coming up to watch the race. I feel like our car was good there last year, it was kind of an up and down race, but we came home with a solid finish through it all. We had speed there the whole time, and hopefully we can have a solid car. It’s always fun to go run well there, and it’s important to me to go out and run well in front of so many people that grew up in this area like I did. No guy from Michigan has ever won there, so that’s always something that you want to keep in your mind and try to make that happen, so I am looking forward to being home and the weekend in general.”