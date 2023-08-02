TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Michigan International Speedway

QUOTABLE QUOTES: ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 JOCKEY CAMARO ZL1 How important is it to have things on a high note as the regular season comes to a close? “We always want to run well but as long as we keep bringing fast cars and nailing the balance or getting it close at least. We've been a bit off there recently where we've been sliding the fronts a little too much or the rears a little too much. It’s not a fundamental issue, it’s just small tweaks. We' re just looking for those last little bits." So you feel like you're in a good place? “I do. There aren't any fire alarms at Trackhouse Racing." You guys have had a little bit of a quiet summer, no that it’s a bad thing, but just flying under the radar just doing what you guys need to do to be ready for the playoffs? "Absolutely. We want to win and contend for wins, lead laps, put ourselves at the front during the race. There's no panic. Just go about our business and see the fruits of our labor." KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Larson on racing at Michigan International Speedway: “Our team is looking forward to running at Michigan (International Speedway) this weekend. My first ever NCS win was at Michigan (International Speedway), so it’s certainly a special place to me. With only two 2.00-mile tracks on the (NASCAR Cup Series) schedule, our team is looking for redemption following Fontana (Auto Club Speedway). I’ve had two solid top-10 finishes with the No. 5 team in my last two starts, so I hope to be able to repeat that. The guys have been putting in hard work at the shop to build a fast HendrickCars.com Chevy, so I’m eager to hit the track and give it our best.” CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Daniels on racing at Michigan International Speedway: “We are definitely looking forward to Michigan (International Speedway). It’s a super-fast track. Lots of wide-open throttle time but your car also has to handle good. It’s (Michigan International Speedway) got its own unique challenges but we have a lot of confidence in our engine shop. They have been giving us great engines and obviously that has a big impact at this track. We’ve got to do a good job of putting a good car under Kyle and let him do his thing. Hopefully we can go have a nice solid (race) day. KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 KWIK TRIP / KWIK STAR CAMARO ZL1 What makes the Cup races so difficult to win at Michigan? “Michigan is always a difficult track just because it’s so fast. You’re going through the corners at such a fast speed that you’re sustaining high speeds all the way around. I’ve won at Michigan once years ago but that was on the old asphalt and now it’s finally getting to where the current racetrack asphalt is aging and leading itself to wider grooves that you can kind of maneuver around the racetrack a little bit better. Hopefully that’s the case this time around when we go back to Michigan.” Is there any track on the schedule that you can compare to Michigan? Fontana was similar but now it’s off the schedule. “Fontana is the closest just because it’s a two-mile racetrack, but the asphalt, grip level, and banking level is entirely different at each of those tracks. I would say Kansas, maybe, is the most similar. Kansas has really aged well and has progressive banking from the bottom to the top so you can run all over the racetrack. You can run to the top, right up against the wall for the majority of the day at Kansas. Michigan is not quite there yet. I’m not really sure anywhere compares entirely to Michigan.” Is there a fine line on how far to trim the car out at Michigan between practice/qualifying and the race? “Michigan, for practice, qualifying and the race, you’ve got to put it in race trim. There’s not enough time between practice, qualifying and the race and not enough allowed adjustments to give yourself a slick, low-drag car for qualifying and then a high-downforce car for being in traffic for the race. You just put as much downforce in it as you can because you know you’re going to be out of the throttle at some point during the race. You just need as much grip as you possibly can get to keep your car going on the long run.” CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 Elliott on racing at Michigan: "Michigan (International Speedway) is an important race on the schedule with it being close to Detroit. It’s also a part of the country I really enjoy during the summer months and I’m looking forward to going up there. It would be great to go there this weekend, get a win for Team Chevy and lock ourselves into the playoffs." AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 FARMSMART CAMARO ZL1 “I’m looking forward to going to Michigan; we’ll have a lot of on-throttle time and it’s a racetrack I’m excited to go drive at. Last year, Noah [Gragson] had really good speed in the No. 16 car, and our big racetrack speed has been there this year so, I think it’s a track we can go to and do well at.” JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1 “I’m looking forward to going back to Michigan. Our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 has had a lot of speed on the larger tracks this year, so hopefully we can break our string of bad finishes and start gaining back momentum.” ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1 “Michigan for me is always fun, getting to go home, and spending some time up there, I will be there a little bit extra this year with the wedding on Wednesday and everything else going on, so it is kind of a cool way to cap everything off with the race on Sunday. Getting to tailgate with fans is something that we have done on and off a bit ever since I started coming to Michigan in the Cup Series, but cool to have the hometown fans at the track and have a big group coming up to watch the race. I feel like our car was good there last year, it was kind of an up and down race, but we came home with a solid finish through it all. We had speed there the whole time, and hopefully we can have a solid car. It’s always fun to go run well there, and it’s important to me to go out and run well in front of so many people that grew up in this area like I did. No guy from Michigan has ever one there, so that’s always something that you want to keep in your mind and try to make that happen, so I am looking forward to being home and the weekend in general.” RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER / MINUTE RICE CAMARO ZL1 “It’s in the backyard of our manufacturer and you always want to win there. It’s a racetrack that is fast and hard to pass. We don’t have a lot of off throttle time. We’re in the gas a lot and it’s high-speed. For us, it’s a fun racetrack, but also a frustrating racetrack at the same time. You’re trying to calculate your passes and when you are going to pass. I was just at the shop with my team, and they were working on our No. 47 Kroger/Minute Rice Camaro, and I feel good about the setup we have in it and looking forward to going up to Michigan and performing well.” DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1 Is it time to panic about making it into the playoffs? "No, there is a lot of racing left. I told my guys all of us need to relax and have fun. That's when we perform our best. We have some really good tracks coming up for us. Trackhouse Racing has a great road course program and we have run really well at Daytona and Michigan." You led 33 laps at Michigan the last time you raced there. What do you remember about that race? "I really thought Ross and I had great cars that day. That wreck couldn't come at a worse time. It cost both Ross and I a shot at the victory. My guys gave me a great Worldwide Express Chevrolet there last year and I hope we are as fast on Sunday."