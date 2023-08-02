Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD Preview -- FireKeepers Casino 400

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

FIRST SEASON: Ty Gibbs is competing in his first full NASCAR Cup Series season driving the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD.

2023: Gibbs is 17 th in the NASCAR point standings and has scored one top-five finish (Pocono) and six top-10 finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the Chicago Street Circuit and Pocono Raceway. He is 18 points out of the NASCAR playoffs with four races remaining until the playoffs.

MICHIGAN: Gibbs started 11 th and finished 10 th in his only Cup start at Michigan in 2022. He has started two Xfinity races at Michigan starting ninth and leading 54 laps en route to victory in 2022. Gibbs started 10 th and finished 13 th in 2021 in his only other NASCAR Xfinity Series start. He started on the pole and led 99 of 100 laps en route in victory in the ARCA Series in 2021.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2023 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 37 Xfinity Series wins. He was also the crew chief of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Gibbs. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT MICHIGAN: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 154 total starts at Michigan Cup competition with eight wins, 45 top-five and 74 top-10 finishes. The team has led 1,199 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan is scheduled for 2:30 pm EDT on Sunday, August 6 and will be broadcast on USA, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD

“I love going to Michigan and we’ve run well there. It’s nice to have Monster Energy back on the 54 Toyota Camry TRD and we also have He Gets Us on our Xfinity car. Hopefully we can have a good run in both races. Our teams are doing very well and we’ll try to keep that going.”

JGR PR