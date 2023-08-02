Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Michigan Race Advance

What was your biggest issue last year at Michigan, where you finished the first stage in the top-10 but ultimately left with a 20th place result? “We were so tight. Some cautions worked out in our favor at the beginning to have the chance to get up front, but in the end we just couldn’t really get the balance right. I think we’ve had some time to work on that and hope that we have found something to correct that and put us in a better position. We probably could’ve finished a little better, if I hadn’t gotten into the wall, so I think we were probably a little better than what that finish shows.” How is Michigan different than some of the other intermediate-style tracks on the schedule? “It’s a lot faster. You don’t have the same racing area as you do at some others. We’re all really fighting to run the same line, and when you’re trying to keep up your momentum getting into a corner, that becomes a really tight space. You can’t really race Michigan the same as you do Fontana or the smaller intermediate tracks. You really need to have a car that handles well, like anywhere else, but you need to make sure you’re not making it worse with how you manage the speed we carry into the corners.” TSC PR