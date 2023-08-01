Enhance Health, Trackhouse Racing & Van Gisbergen Unveil No. 91 Enhance Chevrolet for Indianapolis

"Health is wealth, and we believe that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare," said Herman. "Through great health insurance offerings, often at little or no cost, we are committed to helping as many people as possible to access the care they need."

Van Gisbergen became one of six foreign born drivers to win a Cup Series race and the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win his first Cup Series start. It was just the latest entry in a resume that includes Supercars Championships for Triple Eight Race Engineering in 2016, 2021 and 2022 plus 78 wins and 47 pole positions making him the fourth most successful driver in series history. He also won the Bathurst 1000 in 2020 and 2022.

Trackhouse Racing Founder and owner Justin Marks created PROJECT91 last year intent on expanding the organization’s global reach by fielding a Cup Series entry for renowned international racing drivers. Indianapolis will mark the fourth race for PROJECT91 after appearances by 2007 Formula One World Champion Kimi Räikkönen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2022 and at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 26.

Van Gisbergen will join Trackhouse drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain at Indianapolis. Chastain won the June 25 race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway a week before van Gisbergen’s Chicago victory. A week after Chicago, Suárez finished second at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga.

The Chicago race marked Enhance Health's first sponsorship in NASCAR. The company will run a sweepstakes offering unique racing merchandise for winners. For more information go to: https://enhancehealth.com/ racing

NBC will televise the 200-mile race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course at 2:30 PM EDT on Aug. 13.